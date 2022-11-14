Sooda Korean BBQ first caught our eye back in 2017 when its Burnaby location broke records (and stomachs) with its epic 18-inch sushi roll.

Now, the restaurant is set to expand with a second location, this time in Vancouver proper.

Sooda Kitchen + Bar, as the new concept will be called, is slated to open in Gastown at 60 West Cordova Street – the former location of the Frying Pan, which relocated to Denman Street earlier this fall.

Sooda tells Dished that patrons can expect more of the great food and service that we’ve come to know from its Brentwood location, but with an expanded bar and cocktail offerings.

The 1,743-square-foot space will seat 90 guests, and some special menu items will distinguish it from its sister location.

The Sooda Special Platter will be one of the restaurant’s signature menu items, featuring corn, cheese, and a selection of meat options, which is then prepared at the table by the servers – Dished is told it’s quite a theatrical performance, one worth catching on camera.

As for its beverage offerings, Sooda Kitchen + Bar will offer soju-based cocktails and a selection of high-end spirits, all of which will pair perfectly with the Korean menu – including the legendarily long sushi roll called the Sooda Box.

Sooda’s other noteworthy dishes include a spicy and cheesy Dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), Bulgogi, Dolsot-style Bimibops, and Kimchi Fried Rice, to name a few

Sooda Kitchen + Bar is aiming for an early December opening, and when it does it’ll operate daily from 3 pm to midnight.

Address: 60 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

