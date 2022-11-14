8 Vancouver food events happening this week: November 14 to 20

We’re not sure if it’s the sudden cool weather or the fact that we’re already in mid-November, but Vancouver’s holiday spirit is already in full force.

From a Tinseltown-themed pop-up bar to Vancouver’s biggest Christmas market, this week is already shaping up to be jam-packed with delicious (and festive) events you’re going to want to check out.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from November 14 to 20.

One-time only events

Beers, Bites, & Bimbos at Stanley Park Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Park Brewing (@stanleyparkbrew)

This beer pairing dinner and drag performance event, taking place at Stanley Park Brewing, will be a first for the brewery. Performers will include Kendall Gender, Jerrilynn Spears, Jolene Queen Sloan, and Rose Butch. Tickets include a four-course meal paired with exclusive beers.

When: Friday, November 18 at 7:30 pm

Where: Stanley Park Brewing — 8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $110 per person

Dachi Dinner Series

For the third installment of Dachi’s series this month, the restaurant will be hosting a Japanese dinner on Saturday, November 19. Diners can expect five courses with pairings of cocktails, sake, wine, and more, depending on the evening. Tickets are $160 per person.

When: November 19 at 6:30 pm

Where: Dachi — 2297 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $160 per person

Eleventh + Main Pierogi Pop-Up at Nancy Go Yaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Go Yaya Eating House (@nancygoyaya)

Head to Nancy Go Yaya on Saturday, November 19 for a super cozy pierogi pop-up evening, hosted by Eleventh + Main with cocktails from Koldies Mixers. There will be wine, too. Reservations are strongly recommended.

When: Saturday, November 19

Where: Nancy Go Yaya Eating House — 265 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Email [email protected] to reserve

Recurring events Bar Gobo “Joyride” Pop-Up View this post on Instagram A post shared by – Gobo (@bar.gobo) Bar Gobo’s first-ever pop-up event, Joyride, will be led by the female team behind Burdock & Co. and will take place every Sunday in November, starting this Sunday. According to the bar’s press release for the event, we can expect a “carefree evening where wine flows, snacks satisfy hungry gourmands, and buzzy tunes set a lively vibe” – you can’t get much better than that. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. When: Every Sunday in November from 6 pm until late

Where: Bar Gobo — 237 Union Street, Vancouver Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland starting on Tuesday, November 15. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot. When: November 15 to December 31, various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $19 per person; purchase online Vancouver Christmas Market 2022 The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market officially returns this week. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy. When: Until December 24; from 4 to 9:30 pm (until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity. When: Through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one. When: Until January 2023

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online

With files from Daily Hive Staff

