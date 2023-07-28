24 best Vancouver food events to check out in August

August is nearly here, and that means a full lineup of fun food and drink events happening all around the city.

From beer and wine festivals to night markets to immersive experiences, there’s a little something for everyone happening this month.

Soak up the summer heat and mark your calendars because this month is going to be a hot one (and we’re not just talking about the apocalyptic weather).

Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this August.

One-time only events

The chic, boozy, and French Lawn Club pop-up experience is touring Canada this year, with stops in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Kicking off on August 1 at the lot at Concord Pacific Place, this pétanque experience will run for a total of seven days, with guests given the chance to play a game of lawn bowling while enjoying cocktails and canapés. Tickets are sold in groups of six, so you’ll want to round up five of your closest pals and dress in your best summer-chic outfit for this stylish summer event.

When: August 1 to 7, 2023

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Lot 039 — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Price: $35 per person; buy tickets here

One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals returns this month, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all. The 47th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 5 and 6 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Expect to find traditional Japanese food, festival food, comforting community cuisine, sweets, refreshing treats, and more during your visit. Some participating food booths and trucks at this year’s event include Aiyaohno Café, Japanese Crepe Sasuke, Manpuku, Teriyaki Boys, Vancouver Buddhist Temple, and WakWak Burger.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

The pop-up event will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich. Mench.’s pastrami sandwich has often been called the best in Vancouver, so you’re definitely not going to want to miss this.

The sandwiches will only be available for pre-orders during this one-night event, which will feature two seatings: one at 6 pm and one at 7:30 pm. The deli will also be offering the option of adding a jar of its popular Full Sour Pickles.

When: August 9 at 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Callister Brewing Co. — 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (max. of two per order)

Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is happening August 10, 2023. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white – an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.

This large-scale picnic, which is modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues like the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.

When: August 10, 2023

Where: TBA

Tickets: Join the waitlist

The fourth annual Whisky Smoke takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Friday, August 11, and is doubling in size for 2023.

Whisky Smoke is treating guests to a number of exciting firsts this year including a new wine showcase added to the festivities and a shift to a Friday evening event. Guests will also be in the heart of the thoroughbred racing as the event will now be held trackside.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $75. Register online

Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, the Richmond Fusion Fest will take place at Lansdowne Centre from August 11 to 13. This fusion-focused festival will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a local market.

When: August 11 from 4 to 9 pm; August 12 from noon to 8 pm; and August 13 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Free

Presented by The Asian Arts and Culture Society, this year’s event will take place on August 12 and will feature live entertainment, activities, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors.

The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world and is a great chance to try all your favourites – as well as something new – all in one place. This year’s edition will highlight Korea.

When: Saturday, August 12 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free

This month, Farmhouse Fest – which celebrates wild ales, saisons, sours, and ciders – will be holding its seventh annual event, this time with a new addition: the Farmhouse Fest Wine Fair. The two-day event, which takes place at the picturesque UBC Farm, will highlight all things funky beer and cider during the first day, but the second day will be dedicated wholly to biodynamic wines.

When: Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13

Where: UBC Farm — 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Day one for $85 per person; Day two for $79

You might be planning to go to Ambleside Music Festival primarily for the tunes, but once you see the great food and beverage options that will be up for order, you’ll be pumped for the grub too. From Dos Amigos Tex Mex to Mom’s Grilled Cheese, there will be plenty of food available here to keep you fueled for dancing all night long.

When: August 19 to 20, 2023

Where: Ambleside Park, West Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Advance ticket pricing for two-day General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.