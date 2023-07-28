24 best Vancouver food events to check out in August
August is nearly here, and that means a full lineup of fun food and drink events happening all around the city.
From beer and wine festivals to night markets to immersive experiences, there’s a little something for everyone happening this month.
Soak up the summer heat and mark your calendars because this month is going to be a hot one (and we’re not just talking about the apocalyptic weather).
- You might also like:
- Ultimate guide to Vancouver's most exciting food festivals and events
- FREE Japanese Canadian culture and food festival returns to Vancouver this summer
- Diner en Blanc: Vancouver's iconic outdoor dinner party reveals 2023 event date
Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this August.
One-time only events
Grey Goose presents The Lawn Club
The chic, boozy, and French Lawn Club pop-up experience is touring Canada this year, with stops in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal.
Kicking off on August 1 at the lot at Concord Pacific Place, this pétanque experience will run for a total of seven days, with guests given the chance to play a game of lawn bowling while enjoying cocktails and canapés. Tickets are sold in groups of six, so you’ll want to round up five of your closest pals and dress in your best summer-chic outfit for this stylish summer event.
When: August 1 to 7, 2023
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Lot 039 — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Price: $35 per person; buy tickets here
Powell Street Festival
One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals returns this month, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all. The 47th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 5 and 6 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).
Expect to find traditional Japanese food, festival food, comforting community cuisine, sweets, refreshing treats, and more during your visit. Some participating food booths and trucks at this year’s event include Aiyaohno Café, Japanese Crepe Sasuke, Manpuku, Teriyaki Boys, Vancouver Buddhist Temple, and WakWak Burger.
When: August 5 and 6, 2023
Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver
Admission: Free
Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen pop-up at Callister Brewing
The pop-up event will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich. Mench.’s pastrami sandwich has often been called the best in Vancouver, so you’re definitely not going to want to miss this.
The sandwiches will only be available for pre-orders during this one-night event, which will feature two seatings: one at 6 pm and one at 7:30 pm. The deli will also be offering the option of adding a jar of its popular Full Sour Pickles.
When: August 9 at 6 pm and 7:30 pm
Where: Callister Brewing Co. — 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $16 (max. of two per order)
Diner en Blanc Vancouver 2023
Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is happening August 10, 2023. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white – an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.
This large-scale picnic, which is modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues like the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.
When: August 10, 2023
Where: TBA
Tickets: Join the waitlist
Whisky Smoke
The fourth annual Whisky Smoke takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Friday, August 11, and is doubling in size for 2023.
Whisky Smoke is treating guests to a number of exciting firsts this year including a new wine showcase added to the festivities and a shift to a Friday evening event. Guests will also be in the heart of the thoroughbred racing as the event will now be held trackside.
When: August 11, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $75. Register online
Richmond Fusion Fest
Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, the Richmond Fusion Fest will take place at Lansdowne Centre from August 11 to 13. This fusion-focused festival will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a local market.
When: August 11 from 4 to 9 pm; August 12 from noon to 8 pm; and August 13 from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Tickets: Free
BC Dumpling Festival 2023
Presented by The Asian Arts and Culture Society, this year’s event will take place on August 12 and will feature live entertainment, activities, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors.
The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world and is a great chance to try all your favourites – as well as something new – all in one place. This year’s edition will highlight Korea.
When: Saturday, August 12 from 11 am to 8 pm
Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Tickets: Free
Farmhouse Fest Wine Fair
This month, Farmhouse Fest – which celebrates wild ales, saisons, sours, and ciders – will be holding its seventh annual event, this time with a new addition: the Farmhouse Fest Wine Fair. The two-day event, which takes place at the picturesque UBC Farm, will highlight all things funky beer and cider during the first day, but the second day will be dedicated wholly to biodynamic wines.
When: Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13
Where: UBC Farm — 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Day one for $85 per person; Day two for $79
Ambleside Music Festival
You might be planning to go to Ambleside Music Festival primarily for the tunes, but once you see the great food and beverage options that will be up for order, you’ll be pumped for the grub too. From Dos Amigos Tex Mex to Mom’s Grilled Cheese, there will be plenty of food available here to keep you fueled for dancing all night long.
When: August 19 to 20, 2023
Where: Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Advance ticket pricing for two-day General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.
Recurring events
Friday Nights at 1931 Gallery Bistro
The 1931 Gallery Bistro is located on the second level of the Vancouver Art Gallery and offers indoor as well as outdoor dining with its charming patio space. This month, the bistro will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition, as visitors will be able to enjoy the patio every Friday night from 5 to 8 pm.
The Friday night patio service will feature drinks from a limited beverage menu, along with a selection of grab-and-go snacks. It will be bar service only, with no table service offered on those evenings, and you must have proof of admission in order to get the free drink.
When: Every Friday night in August, starting August 4, from 5 to 8 pm
Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery — 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre
A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row. And it’s planning some fun surprises for new and returning guests. The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.
When: Every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, 2023
Time: 3 to 9 pm
Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Reserve a table online
Pizza in Piazza
View this post on Instagram
Il Centro, also known as the Italian Cultural Centre, is holding a Pizza in Piazza happy hour and mercato event every Wednesday all summer long. Between 3 pm and 7 pm, you’ll be able to eat, drink, and shop from the Centre’s finest vendors.
When: Every Wednesday through summer between 3 pm and 7 pm
Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver
Serate in Piazza
Also taking place at Il Centro this summer is the Serate in Piazza event, a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday starting July 7. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.
When: Every Friday night through summer starting July 7
Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Register online
Fort Langley Night Markets
A fun event you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday from July 7 to August 25 at Glover Mary Church. Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free! Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.
When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Fridays on Front
One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.
A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.
When: Every Friday from August 11 to August 25, 2023
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
Railtown Tailgate Series
The legendary Railtown Tailgate Series has returned to the city this summer after a three-year absence, bringing incredible barbecue, cold drinks, and great company to the ultimate summer experience. Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering are once again firing up their custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for the summer series this year, which is taking place over three dates: June 25, July 23, and August 20.
For each day, there will be two seatings – at 3 and 5 pm – with generous servings of slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and bratwurst, as well as jalapeño cornbread and two Southern-style sides (think Carolina coleslaw and creamy potato salad).
When: August 20 with seatings at 3 and 5 pm
Where: Railtown Cafe (397 Railway Street) and The Boxcar (917 Main Street), Vancouver
Tickets: From $27.96
The Vegan Market
View this post on Instagram
Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, kicked off on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands, with several dates through July and August.
When: August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.
Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.
Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series 2023
This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on August 12 this month, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.
When: August 12
Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Richmond Night Market
North America’s largest night market kicked off in late April and will continue running until October. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks.
When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.
When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Heart of Vancouver Public Market
The grand opening of the Heart of Vancouver Public Market took place in March at the outdoor plaza at West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street but will return for one day each month. Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, and enjoy live entertainment. Heart of Vancouver Public Market will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, Indigenous jewellery, and more.
When: August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks
For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.
When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; 12 to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm
Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue
The Brewyard at Lonsdale Quay Market
Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.
When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. Pop-Up Series
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. are joining forces to showcase a new Oyster Shell collaboration ‘No. 006 Gin’ during a second-annual series of Oysters and Cocktails Pop-Ups at the North Vancouver distillery. Taking place on July 23, August 20, and September 17, the pop-up series will be showcasing premium oyster varieties and seasonally inspired “Shuckers’ Choice” selections for $21 a half dozen or $36 a dozen per person.
When: August 20, and September 17
Where: 103-288 Esplanade East, North Vancouver
Tickets: Reservations available by emailing [email protected]