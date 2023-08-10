Crave the Heights will highlight 13 Burnaby restaurants this month
If you’ve ever wanted to check out more of Burnaby Heights’ amazing restaurant scene, this month is the time to do it.
Starting on Friday, August 18, and running until Sunday, August 27, Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene.
The 10-day series will see a roster of Burnaby Heights restaurants preparing special menus, drink features, and desserts to showcase all the community has to offer.
From Spaghetti Puttanesca at Sopra Sotto Pizzeria to Brownie and Banna Splits at Glenburn Soda Fountain, the dining series is a great way to try some new dishes from old favourite spots.
Whether you’re in the mood for mouthwatering BBQ or scrumptious sushi or delicious desserts, you’re in for a treat with this dining series.
The participating restaurants for this year’s Crave the Heights include the following:
- Butchers Block BBQ House (4091 Hastings)
- H&P Noodle House Vietnamese and Thai Restaurant (4015 Hastings Street)
- Chad Thai (4010 Hastings Street)
- Circolo Wine Bar (4092 Hastings)
- Glenburn Soda Fountain & Confectionery (4090 Hastings Street)
- Sopra Sotto Pizzeria (4022 Hastings Street)
- Peaked Pies (4114 Hastings Street)
- Green and Oak Malaysian Restaurant (3760 Hastings Street)
- Shen Sushi (4219 Hastings Street)
- Don Oso’s Restaurant (4421 Hastings Street)
- Portobello Restaurant (4120 Hastings Street)
- Gabi & Jules Handmade Pies & Baked Goodness (4568 Hastings Street)
- Chez Christophe Chocolaterie et Patisserie (4717 Hastings Street)
You can check out each restaurant’s special offerings at the links above.
No advance tickets are required – just pop by these neighbourhood spots to try out the special Crave the Heights menu items.
To make the series even more celebratory, there will be three evenings of live jazz performances at the Heights Fountain Square on August 18, 22, and 24 from 6 to 8 pm.
Crave the Heights 2023
When: August 18 to 27, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants in Burnaby Heights
With files from Daryn Wright