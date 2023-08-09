“My my, how can I resist?”

The ABBA Dancing Queens Drag Lunch, a Mamma Mia!-inspired foodie experience, is coming to Vancouver on Saturday, August 26.

This boozy experience offers two different seatings and gives guests the chance to jump straight into the past and experience ABBA for themselves.

This is from the same team behind similar pop-up adventures in Vancouver, like the Taylor Swift Brunch and the Karen’s Diner pop-up experience.

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this drag event to celebrate all things glam. Guests will enjoy a show of drag shows, dancing, live performances, and tasty food to immerse everyone in more than lashes and lipstick. Guests are also encouraged to dress up all things fabulous, like floaty whites, dungarees, and fancy dresses.

Hit songs from ABBA will be belted out, so get ready to sing along to tunes like “Lay All Your Love on Me” and “Voulez-Vous.”

Tickets are now on sale for $65. Each ticket includes lunch and a drink on arrival, in addition to the lip-sync battles and trivia.

ABBA Dancing Queens Drag Lunch

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm or 5 to 7 pm

Where: 1110 Howe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $65 per person; purchase online

With files from Hogan Short