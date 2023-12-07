9 hottest new restaurants and bars in Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

At this point, Vancouver’s burger scene is looking great. Everyone has their favourite beefy handheld, but another challenger has entered the ring that you have to check out: Kapow! Burger.

This fresh purveyor is operating out of a food truck onsite at Mount Pleasant’s Electric Bicycle Brewing, building the foundation of its patronage on burgers and beer — two beautiful things.

Folks can order from inside the 20 E 4th Avenue tasting room or directly from the truck, which can be found at the back of the brewery.

Address: Electric Bicycle Brewing — 20 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

We shared news of Dovetail’s impending opening just last month. Now, the fresh Yaletown restaurant has soft-opened, so Dished popped into the space to see what was going on down at 1079 Mainland Street.

Dovetail took over the former space of Michelin Bib Gourmand spot Nightshade, which quietly wound down operations in September.

Since then, the interior of the space has been transformed into an elevated boho oasis. It features organic textures, woods, and earthy-toned fabrics and boasts snazzy branding to match.

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

When we first reported on Vancouver’s new, soon-to-be-open speakeasy masquerading as a 24-hour pet psychic, we didn’t exactly know what to expect.

While the exterior of this space (which was formerly The Revel Room and then briefly The Hart) has maintained a psychic shop facade, we now know the interior of 238 Abbott Street has been completely transformed.

Arcana Spirit Lounge is now Gastown’s — and all of Vancouver’s — most occult cocktail bar.

Address: 238 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Earl of Sandwich Langley (open December 9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

There is a long history that takes us to Earl of Sandwich opening in Langley, one that dates back to 1762.

Earl of Sandwich is a sandwich chain created by the descendants of the original creator of the sandwich, John Montagu.

It’s said that he was playing cards and did not want to leave the gaming table to eat. He asked for a serving of roast beef between two slices of bread so he could eat with his hands.

Thus, the sandwich was born. Find this spot’s first Metro Vancouver location open soon in Langley.

Address: 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, C105, Langley

Instagram

You may have seen signs for a new sandwich shop along Granville called Mangia’s Sandwiches, and we’re here to tell you it’s worth the visit.

Mangia offers a no-nonsense menu with nine sliced-to-order sandwiches for you to choose from. We had a chance to sit down with owner Kirk Bergez to talk about the new venture and more importantly, try some delicious sandwiches.

Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

We think we died and went to matcha heaven. La Saison de Patisserie is a cafe that just opened in Vancouver, serving plenty of matcha-flavoured goodies alongside other incredible baked goods and chocolates. Dished was invited for a sneak peek to experience this new cafe before its grand opening.

When entering, you’re immediately greeted with a bright, sunny interior with plenty of space for seating. There is greenery growing all over, too, with ivy running up the faux brick walls.

Address: 3868 Rupert Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-1350

Instagram | Facebook

The Flamingo Room View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) Vancouver’s highly anticipated new bar and live entertainment venue officially opens this week: The Flamingo Room. The Miami-inspired destination has taken flight in Havana’s former theatre space, and it’s a true slice of paradise. Dished entered the Commercial Drive spot and walked through the vibrant corridor leading to the space to check out what’s in store for patrons. Address: 1214 Commercial Drive, Vancouver Instagram Gordon Ramsay Burger Vancouver View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) The concept from the internationally renowned chef is known for its handcrafted burgers basted with butter, as well as fries, sauces made from scratch, and thick milkshakes. It first launched in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2012 and now operates in select US cities like Boston and Chicago. The Coquitlam spot offers a selection of premium burgers like the Hell’s Kitchen Burger, made with mozzarella, roasted jalapeno, avocado, roasted tomato, and even a plant-based vegan burger. Address: Great Canadian Casino Vancouver — 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam Instagram Yolks — Davie Street View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) Longtime breakfast fanatics in Vancouver know Yolks started as a little blue trailer back in 2012. Now, the concept has launched its third brick-and-mortar downtown, and Dished got a sneak peek of the hot new dining spot. Folks initially fell in love with Yolks’ signature perfectly poached egg sandwiches, truffle lemon potato skewers, and housemade spicy ketchup. The brand has continued to stay true to its roots by offering the same staples we’ve known and loved for over a decade, but it has also added new dishes and twists on classics to its sizeable menu. Address: 988 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3447 Instagram

With files from Marco Ovies and Daryn Wright

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.