La Saison de Patisserie: Vancouver's newest cafe is opening soon

We think we died and went to matcha heaven. La Saison de Patisserie is a cafe that just opened in Vancouver, serving plenty of matcha-flavoured goodies alongside other incredible baked goods and chocolates. Dished was invited for a sneak peek to experience this new cafe before its grand opening.

When entering, you’re immediately greeted with a bright sunny interior with plenty of space for seating. There is greenery growing all over too, with ivy running up the faux brick walls.

While the interior is nice, the real star of the show is the pastries. From croissants to mousse, ruffians and macarons, there is something to satisfy every sweet tooth.

When we visited, we had a chance to try some delicious matcha creations. Most notably, the matcha croissant is a must-try. It was flaky and all sorts of delicious with a matcha coating on top with white chocolate, and a surprise centre filled with matcha cream filling that was delightful.

Another strong contender for our favourite dessert is the Matcha Red Bean Mousse, which is made with matcha white chocolate mousse and a vanilla cremeux with red beans, sesame sponge, and sesame crunch. For the holidays this delicious treat was garnished with a Christmas tree.

This reminds us of another reason this cafe is so great: its menu will change with the season to ensure it’s using the best seasonal ingredients and local fruits.

On the topic of seasonal offerings, the cafe is currently offering a Christmas Ornament Piñata filled with three flavours of chocolate (raspberry, mint, and vanilla). You break open this chocolate piñata with a tiny wooden hammer, which is the perfect way to release some of that stress after visiting your family.

One of the most enjoyable parts of our visit was the box of chocolate bonbons we sampled. Each bonbon is made in-house and offers a unique flavour. Our personal favourite was the Yuzu Marshmallow White Chocolate, but we encourage you to try as many of them as you can. These bonbons can be purchased individually or in boxes of 9, 16, or 25 (and we dare you to try and not order the 25).

But never mind our review, we think the pastries at La Saison de Patisserie can best be summed up by the couple speaking Spanish who sat behind us. They saw the matcha croissant we ordered, went up to grab the same one, and declared “ay dios mío” after taking a bite. It’s safe to say that they enjoyed it.

The cafe of course offers a drink menu as well to complement your dessert. To stick with the matcha theme, we sipped on an iced matcha latte. It was perfectly creamy and delicious. Was it matcha overkill? We’ve never heard of such a thing.

But despite its large assortment of matcha treats, there are plenty of other non-matcha goodies for you to enjoy as well. The Earl Grey and Pistachio Raspberry croissants both looked delicious. You’re also able to order sandwiches and savoury pastries too, like the feta and spinach Danish.

La Saison de Patisserie’s grand opening is on December 2 and offering a free macaron for the first 50 customers who spend over $25. You can visit this new cafe from Tuesday to Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm, or on Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm.

Address: 3868 Rupert Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-1350

