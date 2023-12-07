Popeyes is launching five new wing flavours across Canada

Chicken wing lovers, rejoice! Popular fried chicken joint Popeyes is launching a bunch of new flavours of its beloved wings.

Popeyes has introduced five new flavours for its deliciously crispy chicken wings at restaurants across Canada, and they’re available right now.

Depending on your desired level of spiciness, there’ll be a flavour for you.

Among the new flavours up for grabs is a Canadian exclusive, the sweet yet bold Honey Garlic. Popeyes will also be offering up Honey BBQ wings, which combine sweet honey with a smokey molasses flavour.

Cheese lovers will be all over the Roasted Garlic Parmesan with caramelized onion, parmesan, and asiago cheese.

If you’re looking to up the ante, Signature Hot wings will be tossed in Cajun hot sauce, giving them some heat with a touch of sweetness.

Those who really want to bring the fire will want to try Popeyes’ Ghost Pepper flavour, which is a returning favourite for Canadians. These wings have a mighty kick and are marinated in a dry rub before being hand-breaded and fried.

Popeyes’ wings are available in six-piece and 12-piece options, either on their own or as a combo or platter.

We can’t wait to try them all!