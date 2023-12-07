CosMc’s: McDonald's to open new beverage-led concept

If you’re a dedicated foodie or fast-food fan in general, you’ve likely caught wind of the new beverage-led restaurant concept coming soon from McDonald’s: CosMc’s.

Whether you are well-versed or not, here’s everything you need to know about the new brand ahead of its launch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CosMc’s (@cosmcs)

What is CosMc’s?

Named after the original McDonaldland character who was a precious little alien creature, details surrounding CosMc’s have been largely under wraps… until now.

Eagle-eyed patrons spotted what looked to be a CosMc’s location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and they were right.

McDonald’s has confirmed that as part of a limited test, the first location will open in the southwest suburb of Chicago this month.

CosMc’s will aim to provide guests with a seamless digital and drive-thru experience via “dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices.”

McDonald’s shares that pickup windows are assigned once orders are ready. But what exactly are you going to be able to order at CosMc’s?

Let’s get into it.

What’s On The CosMc’s Menu?

CosMc’s is a small-format, beverage-led concept. There are a whopping 40+ drinks on the menu, and apparently, that high-tech ordering system will allow for ample customization, too.

The drink sections include Signature Galactic Boosts, Iced Teas & Lemonades, Slushes & Frappés, and Brews.

Interesting drinks based on our research range from a Sour Cherry Energy Boost to a Sweet Tea to a Churro Frappé and even a Turmeric Spice Latte.

Also, there is an intriguing-sounding Smore’s Cold Brew.

But it doesn’t just stop at the drinks.

A Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites, and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces are just a few savoury offerings up for order.

There will also be baked goods such as the Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae, Caramel Fudge Brownies, and a variety of McPops, which appear to be donut bites with fillings like cookie butter, apple cinnamon, and hazelnut.

McDonald’s purists will also be thrilled to hear some Golden Arches classics are on the menu. Think McMuffins, McFlurries, soft serve, and fountain drinks.

What Are CosMc’s Expansion Plans?

While McDonald’s hasn’t shared details about CosMc’s US expansion, it has announced “a handful of additional outposts” are planned in the coming months.

The brand says by the end of 2024, there will be 10 CosMc’s pilot locations, “with more opportunities for mood-boosting escapes across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas.”

Is CosMc’s coming to Canada?

Dished reached out to McDonald’s Canada to see if they could share any comment on whether CosMc’s would be tested north of the US border.

The brand has not responded. As always, we’ll keep you posted on any word of that.

If you’re in Toronto and into food tourism, Bolingbrook is only an 8.5-hour drive from the 6ix.

It’s certainly no zippy trip from Vancouver to Seattle for Shake Shack, but for some, we suspect it’s worth it to experience the newest offering in the growing McDonald’s universe.