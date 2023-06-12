12 BC things that prove it's the best province in Canada

From the beautiful mountains to the amazing food scene, BC truly has it all.

Sometimes it’s nice to sit back and appreciate everything that the province has to offer, whether you are a local or a tourist.

We’ve rounded up the 12 things that showcase how BC is the best province in Canada.

1. Whale watching

BC’s Pacific Coast offers a rare opportunity that Prairie people could only dream of: whale watching. You could spot orcas, belugas, humpback whales, or even a massive grey whale depending on the time of year. If you’re really lucky, you might even see a rare white orca! While you could see some whales from the shoreline or from the deck of a BC ferry, your chances are a lot better if you book a whale-watching tour.

2. Incredible mountain views

If there’s one thing BC does best, it’s mountains. From skiing during the winter to various trails ready for eager hikers in the summer, the BC mountains are a true gem. But if hiking isn’t for you, there’s always the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish to get you the views without the sweat.

Sure, other provinces have mountains too, but none can compare when Grouse Mountain has its very own lumberjack show ready for you to laugh out all your stresses after completing the challenging Grouse Grind.

3. Rich wildlife

The wildlife in BC is absolutely breathtaking. The chance to see eagles, seals, bears, and more in their natural habitat is a rare opportunity you can’t miss. You might be able to spot some animals in one of the many provincial and national parks, but the real jewel of the province is the Great Bear Rainforest, part of the largest coastal temperate rainforest in the world and home to the Spirit Bear.

If you aren’t able to get to that more remote location, there are lots to see closer to the city — like the bear that was spotted wandering through residential Vancouver!

4. A booming sports community

BC sports fans can be among the loudest in the country, cheering on the Vancouver Canucks, Whitecaps, BC Lions, and especially when the exciting annual Rugby Sevens tournament comes around. Watch a game and then head to one of BCs many sports bars to enjoy the community spirit. Now if only we still had our beloved Grizzlies.

5. Abundant beaches

BC boasts a range of beautiful beaches we argue are the best in Canada. There are plenty of beaches to go work on your tan, and if you stay late, you can catch some of the most stunning sunsets. While the water won’t be tropically warm, it is arguably more swimmable than the Atlantic Coast. Sorry, Maritimers.

Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach was once ranked among the sexiest beaches in the world and if that’s not hot enough, a stripped-down experience is available at clothing-optional Wreck Beach in the city, for those who want to avoid those pesky tan lines.

6. Whistler

Having one of the largest ski resorts in North America is no easy feat. Whistler was ranked as one of the top five most exclusive ski spots in the world and boasts some of the best hotels in the country. It’s the perfect spot for all the skiing, snowboarding, and tobogganing that British Columbians love to do, but it’s not just a great getaway for winter. Summer in Whistler is filled with gorgeous hikes and great opportunities for mountain biking.

7. An awesome food scene

Craving Chinese food? Italian? Japanese? Indian? Greek? You name it, and BC has it. Having all these different cuisines available at the drop of a hat is a luxury that every BC visitor loves, especially when it’s one of the amazing all-you-can-eat spots. Plus, BC is home to Rain or Shine’s famous homemade ice cream, which is even Ryan Reynolds-approved. Head to Dished for more suggestions on must-eat restaurants around the city.

8. Bustling city attractions

In the mood for art? Music? Shopping? No matter what you want to do, there’s always a bustling city attraction to fill your time. You can head down to Granville Island in Vancouver for cute market shops and tasty food stalls, or even mingle with kangaroos at an Okanagan Farm. There’s always something to do in this lively province. Check out our Listed page for updates on what’s going on in BC.

9. Okanagan Valley

Certified vineyard heaven, Okanagan Valley is one of the most gorgeous spots in BC. It’s even been internationally recognized as one of the most underrated “world-class” wine regions. Thousands of people come here each year to taste the delicious wine and munch on the local food that many chefs boast is straight from farm to table.

10. Glacier-fed lakes

Home to a series of incredible national parks, BC boasts some of the most beautiful glacier-fed lakes with shimmering waters. From Garibaldi Lake in Squamish-Lillooet to Emerald Lake in the heart of Yoho National Park, there are plenty of opportunities for summer fun. Visitors from Canada and beyond come to BC each year to admire these lakes and even take a swim.

11. Stanley Park

Not every province can flaunt a 400-hectare park right next to the heart of one of its greatest cities. Stanley Park is a great place to go for a long stroll where you can catch amazing views of Vancouver. It also hosts a variety of different events for everyone to enjoy, from free outdoor movies to great comedy festivals.

12. Huge music festivals

The chance to sing your heart out and dance all night long? Yes, please. Each year, BC hosts some of the most incredible and fun music festivals, covering all sorts of music. These festivals will make even the most introverted of introverts want to sing their heart out.

These are just a few of the reasons we love BC. What do you think makes BC the best province to live in? Let us know in the comments.