Get a taste of the Land Down Under mingling with kangaroos at Okanagan farm (PHOTOS)
You don’t have to travel all the way to Australia to get up close and personal with some kangaroos.
In fact, you don’t even have to leave BC. So forget the Land Down Under and head to the Okanagan instead.
Kelowna is home to a farm full of kangaroos that you can hang out with.
Kangaroo Creek Farm allows visitors to walk amongst the kangaroos, as well as wallabies and other farm animals.
The farm features red kangaroos (the largest type of kangaroo), common wallaroos and bennett wallabies (which are mid-sized), and dama wallabies (one of the smallest wallaby species).
You’ll be able to feed them treats and pet them.
Staff are very knowledgeable about kangaroos, so feel free to ask them any questions related to the various species, as well as their habitat, breeding and diet.
Other animals on-site include an emu, peacocks, chickens, goats, sugar gliders, parrots and potbellied pigs.
Kangaroo Creek Farm also has a capybara, known as being the world’s largest rodent, which can weigh more than 150 pounds.
You can even bring your dog along for the encounter, but your pooch must be on a leash or in a carrier. Dogs must also be friendly and calm.
The attraction is open seven days a week from 10 am to 3 pm It costs $16 per adult, $8 for youth and seniors and it’s free for children 4 and under.
Find it at 5932 Old Vernon Road, near the north end of the Kelowna Airport.
