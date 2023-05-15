Here are 5 experiences that make Whistler a wellness paradise in June

Now that winter’s chill has melted away, it’s time to start planning that vacation you’ve been thinking about while you’ve been cooped up inside.

Known for its grand mountains and picturesque beauty, Whistler is one of the best places to get away from the city stresses. It definitely provides the perfect environment to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

To get you in the mood for some well-deserved “me time,” here are a few of the best things you can do in Whistler this season.

Connect with nature

There are plenty of different ways to experience the expansive natural beauty of Whistler during your stay.

The temperate rainforest creates the ultimate backdrop for forest bathing, the art of basking in the lush sensory wonders of the forest. There’s also paddling on a glassy lake and walking along a quiet trail surrounded by Whistler’s local wildlife. Disconnect at your own pace and discover Whistler’s lakes, beaches, and parks while the weather warms up.

Downloading the Go Whistler Tours app will help truly immerse yourself in nature, so you can breathe in and sink into your own haven of wellness.

Participate in some active relaxation

Exercise is a proven stress reliever, and Whistler offers many different ways to break a sweat.

You’ll find plenty of fitness centres and gyms where you can work out, enjoy regular yoga classes, and of course, nothing beats staying active in the beautiful, great outdoors.

You can easily travel the waters with a variety of canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding tours or take to the skies for an impeccable view with hiking, ziplining, or bungee jumping.

Soak yourself in a spa and wellness centre

Nothing says a relaxing vacation like a spa day, and Whistler has plenty of different spa options you can book to get an experience that fits your needs.

One of the most unique spas you can book is Whistler’s Scandinave Spa, which is surrounded by old-growth rainforests and stunning mountain views. They offer various treatments like a restorative Thermal Journey, hydrotherapy, massages and open-air baths with heated solariums.

If you want to get in on a bit of R&R, there are also free $100 wellness vouchers up for grabs for participating wellness locations when you book a three-night stay in June.

Enjoy some nourishing meals

Every weekend in the month of June, Cornucopia is putting on a wellness-focused culinary event called Nourish Spring Series.

Each day will feature a different experience to get you connected with fresh spring ingredients and killer cocktails. Fridays will have a farm-to-table series featuring multi-course meals by some of Whistler’s world-renowned chefs.

Saturdays will be jam-packed with events where you can not only eat delicious food, but learn how to cook it yourself — like the Grillin’ and Chillin’ afternoons where you can learn to become a grill master. There’s also the Wellness Dinner Series at participating restaurants, all focusing on wellness and ingredients that are both delicious and nourishing. And don’t forget to visit the farms in Pemberton Valley!

And what’s a food festival without brunch? You’ll be able to take a scenic walk to the Station House before eating a delicious, healthy brunch right on the water.

Explore all of Whistler’s events

Throughout the warmer months, Whistler hosts a plethora of wellness-themed events to help you stay active and rejuvenate in nature.

You’ll be able to experience various trails and terrains through all the different bike races, like the Back 40 Race, Comfortably Numb Trail Race, and the all-road bike race XFONDO. The Whistler Half Marathon will also be happening at the beginning of June.

After you’ve finished a rewarding race, you’ll be able to partake in Whistler’s open-air farmers’ market to enjoy something delicious from some of the local vendors.

Ready to find your wellness? Plan the perfect wellness getaway in Whistler today.