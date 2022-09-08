Best sports bars in Vancouver you need to check out at least once
Looking for the best sports bars in Vancouver? Look no further.
Whether you’re a total sports fanatic or you just like sipping a beer and working your way through a platter of chicken wings, there’s no denying a good sports bar really hits the spot when you’re in the right mood.
Whether it’s hockey, soccer, baseball, or basketball, Vancouver’s got a solid lineup of sports bars that show televised games, no matter the season or time of year.
Here are some of the best sports bars in Vancouver.
- You might also like:
- Inside Vancouver’s first indoor mini golf bar before it opens (VIDEO)
- 31 new Vancouver restaurants to check out right now
- "We'll miss you": Vancouver bar with Canada's largest whisky selection to close this year
BREWHALL
View this post on Instagram
With a massive space and several screens, BREWHALL is a prime spot for some sports and some brews. This place not only has a killer lineup of craft beer (which tends to be rare when it comes to sports bars), it’s also got some “brewcade” vibes, with Pac-Man Battle Royale CHOMPionship, Mario Kart GP 2’s, RUSH and Godzilla pinball, as well as a basketball arcade game.
Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-8623
CRAFT Beer Market
View this post on Instagram
With a large selection of brews and several big screens scattered about the beer hall, Craft is definitely at the top of our list for game-worthy spots in Vancouver.
Address: 85 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-2337
Address: 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-2739cr
Red Card Sports Bar
View this post on Instagram
Could you get more classic-sports-bar-in-Vancouver than this? Located in the heart of downtown, Red Card is a solid place to plunk down and watch the game.
Address: 560 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-4460
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Bells & Whistles
View this post on Instagram
With two locations and a great menu of pub eats, Bells & Whistles is a good spot to hunker down with a beer and enjoy the game. It usually shares updates on social media about which games it’s showing too, so you can plan ahead.
Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7990
Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4770
The Blarney Stone
View this post on Instagram
From UFC nights to Ru Paul’s Drag Race trivia, The Blarney Stone really does have it all. Add to that the classic Irish pub setting and you’ve got one of Vancouver’s longest-standing spots for a drink and some entertainment.
Address: 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-4322
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Shark Club Sports Bar and Grill
View this post on Instagram
A reliably good spot to grab a drink and watch the game, Shark Club is classic “sports bar” vibes, and you’re almost guaranteed to find something playing on the screen when you’re there.
Address: 180 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-4275
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Good Co. Bars
View this post on Instagram
Good Co. Bars (formerly known as Colony) has five locations, killer happy hour deals, and an up-to-date schedule of which games it’ll be showing on its website. Chances are if you’re in Vancouver and enjoy sports, you’ve headed here to watch them.
Address: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-3288
Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-6246
Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6070
Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-4980
Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond
Phone: 604-285-3554
Score on Davie
View this post on Instagram
Score on Davie has caesars so big, it will take you the entire game to finish one of its infamous creations. The drinks alone are enough to put this place on our list of the best sports bars in Vancouver.
Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-1646
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Dublin Calling
View this post on Instagram
This traditional Irish pub has more than 30 screens, beer on tap, and platters of nachos – what more could you want in a sports bar? Plus, Dublin Calling shares up-t0-date schedules of games being aired on its social media channels so you know what to catch and when.
Address: 900 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-886-4729
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Pint Public House
View this post on Instagram
Daily specials, plenty of TVs, and 40 flavours of wings to choose from – this is a great spot to hunker down and watch a game this season.
Address: 455 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-684-0258
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Malone’s Social Lounge & Taphouse
View this post on Instagram
As the self-proclaimed “home away from home for the Seahawks,” one can safely assume that Malone’s is a good spot to head for football games and more. This spot also happens to play the games with the sound on.
Address: 608 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-684-9977
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
BC Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Located on the second floor of Parq Vancouver, this spot boasts a great beer list along with several TVs for catching the game.
Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8300
The Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena
View this post on Instagram
When it comes to big games, it doesn’t get much better than the bar located right in Rogers Arena. The Sportsbar is open for Canucks games, and most big sporting events.
Address: 99 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-877-6787
Courtside Bar (opening soon)
View this post on Instagram
It may not be open quite yet, but keep your eyes peeled for this new basketball-centric sports bar opening soon in Mount Pleasant – we’re pretty sure it’s going to become a new favourite.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver