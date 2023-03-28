EventsArtsSummer

Vancouver gives the green light for massive comedy fest in Stanley Park

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 28 2023, 5:45 pm
Vancouver gives the green light for massive comedy fest in Stanley Park
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Facebook
One of the largest comedy events in Canada will officially expand to Vancouver this summer.

Vancouver Park Board has announced that it has approved an application for TrixStar Live to host The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park from September 15 to 17, 2023.

The Edmonton-based TrixStar Live had applied to use Brockton Cricket Fields for its Vancouver festival, which will join annual events in Edmonton, Calgary, and Halifax.

A recent report from the general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation to the park board chair and commissioners recommended that the application from Trixstar Live be approved.

It also recommended that the park board approve an application for a special event permit from the BC Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch to serve alcohol at Brockton Cricket Fields.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Facebook

“This event proposal has been reviewed by the Stanley Park Intergovernmental Working Group, which includes representatives from xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil‐Waututh) peoples,” stated the report prepared by Octavio Silva, manager of business development. “No issues of concern were noted or identified through this engagement process.”

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Facebook

Mike Anderson, founder and president of Trixstar, celebrated the announcement on Twitter and thanked the Park Board for giving the event the green light.

Details on the West Coast edition of The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival are still to be announced. For now, local comedy fans can celebrate the fact that Vancouver beat out other Canadian destinations for the huge open-air fest.

