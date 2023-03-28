Vancouver gives the green light for massive comedy fest in Stanley Park

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the largest comedy events in Canada will officially expand to Vancouver this summer.

Vancouver Park Board has announced that it has approved an application for TrixStar Live to host The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park from September 15 to 17, 2023.

The Edmonton-based TrixStar Live had applied to use Brockton Cricket Fields for its Vancouver festival, which will join annual events in Edmonton, Calgary, and Halifax.

Decision tonight: Vancouver Park Board approved an application to host The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park Sept 2023. Details here: https://t.co/Vx1fjZEXwY pic.twitter.com/lq4SONhAs7 — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) March 28, 2023

A recent report from the general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation to the park board chair and commissioners recommended that the application from Trixstar Live be approved.

It also recommended that the park board approve an application for a special event permit from the BC Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch to serve alcohol at Brockton Cricket Fields.

“This event proposal has been reviewed by the Stanley Park Intergovernmental Working Group, which includes representatives from xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil‐Waututh) peoples,” stated the report prepared by Octavio Silva, manager of business development. “No issues of concern were noted or identified through this engagement process.”

Mike Anderson, founder and president of Trixstar, celebrated the announcement on Twitter and thanked the Park Board for giving the event the green light.

Thank you @ParkBoard for believing in our vision and making reality that @greatoutdoorsCF will be going Coast to Coast! Vancouver Let’s Go! https://t.co/l9qyfpeQQQ — Mike Anderson (@TrixstarMike) March 28, 2023

Details on the West Coast edition of The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival are still to be announced. For now, local comedy fans can celebrate the fact that Vancouver beat out other Canadian destinations for the huge open-air fest.