Here are 5 ways to spend an evening on Grouse Mountain this summer

We sometimes overlook our own backyard when it comes to planning summer activities. But given we live in Vancouver, with its vast array of outdoor activities and foodie destinations, we should really take a look at what’s on offer locally.

Cue, one of Vancouver’s famous North Shore mountains, Grouse. Offering year-round activities and some of the most beautiful views of Vancouver, the Gulf Islands, and beyond, Grouse Mountain has now launched even more summer activities to keep you entertained right up until bedtime.

The mountain (aka The Peak of Vancouver) literally has something to offer everyone in the summertime whether you’re a wildlife enthusiast, music lover, outdoor adventure aficionado, trivia expert, or someone who appreciates a magical view of the sunset.

And visitors can now purchase sunset tickets for only $25 online and catch some pretty cool activities while they’re on the mountain — as if you needed the extra incentive. To help get you started with your summer evening mountaintop itinerary, we’ve curated a list of some of the brand-new, must-do activities.

Watch an outdoor movie

Once the sun has set and Vancouver’s city lights are twinkling far below, settle in and enjoy a one-of-a-kind movie night.

The summer movies begin at 9 pm on select Fridays and the schedule includes Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (Friday, July 29), The Princess Bride (Friday, August 12th), and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Friday, August 26).

Catch an awe-inspiring sunset

Choose from five lookout spots to appreciate the unparalleled sights of BC’s South Coast.

Once you’ve made it to the top on the Skyride, relax in the colourful Muskoka chairs and enjoy picture-perfect scenery from the Peak of Vancouver Lookout, the Georgia Strait Lookout, the Wilderness Lookout, the Cascade Mountains Lookout, or the Grizzly Lookout. Make sure to bring your camera for these epic views and stop to say hi to Grinder and Coola, Grouse Mountain’s famous resident orphaned Grizzly bears.

Enjoy dinner and local craft beer on the Altitudes Patio

Is there really anything better than dinner with a view? That’s exactly what’s on offer at Altitudes Bistro.

Choose from a selection of food and drink options showcasing BC, including Grizzly Mountain Ale — brewed exclusively for Grouse Mountain by Granville Island Brewing.

Sunday evening live music

We may have just found the best way to close the weekend. How does enjoying live music by local artists, backed by stunning alpine views, all while sampling some delectable bevvies sound?

Every Sunday on Altitudes Sky Deck, there’s a choice of two performances, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm or from 8 pm to 9 pm.

Test your trivia skills

Gather your brainiest pals and test whether the higher altitude helps or hinders your brain power by attending the mountain’s trivia night.

Hosted by IQ2000 in Altitudes Bistro, Grouse Mountain trivia nights run on select Mondays in July and August from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

A Mountain Admission ticket will cover the annual jam-packed schedule of popular summer activities like the Lumberjack Show, Grizzly Bear Habitat, the Peak Chairlift, Birds In Motion Demonstrations, and Ranger Talks. Bonus: the Kid’s Tree Canopy Adventure is also included.

And if you’re in the mood for some extra adrenaline-pumping activities — think helicopter tour, the Skyride Surf Adventure (ride on top of the tram and climb 2,800 feet to the top of Grouse Mountain), a Mountain Ropes Adventure, or a Mountain Zipline Tour — you can add these to your ticket.

“We’re thrilled to launch the On the Mountain series so guests can experience live entertainment against our spectacular alpine backdrop,” said Melissa Taylor, Grouse Mountain communications manager in a press release. “From screening outdoor movies to highlighting local musicians, as well as offering another exciting lineup of activities this summer, there is something for everyone to enjoy at The Peak of Vancouver.”

To purchase either the Mountain Admission or Sunset Rate ticket, visit the Grouse Mountain website.