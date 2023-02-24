Spring is right around the corner. But, as the coldest days are behind us and the evenings are getting longer, that doesn’t mean we’re saying goodbye to winter sports just yet.

There’s no better time to take advantage of everything Vancouver’s Grouse Mountain has to offer thanks to the return of its Y2Play Pass. To celebrate the pass’ 25th anniversary, the iconic snow pass is not only offering unlimited skiing and riding for the remaining 22/23 season but will also extend through all of next season — making it one of the best value snow passes in BC.

It also has some of the best perks around. Y2Play passholders receive over $500 in additional value, including a free lift ticket to bring a friend and discounts on food, beverage, and alpine shopping, such as 20% off at Starbucks, 10% off at Lupins, Grouse Grind Coffee Bar, Altitudes, and The Observatory, and 20% off regular-priced retail products.

Other incredible benefits include two free days of skiing or riding at Grouse’s sister resort, Revelstoke Mountain, as well as 40% off standard rates at The Sutton Place Hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Sandman Revelstoke.

And as if that wasn’t enough, passholders will get 50% off an Annual Pass for Grouse Mountain, which provides year-round access and is the best way to experience the whole mountain.

Grouse Mountain has the most varied terrain of the North Shore Mountains and offers truly breathtaking views of all of Vancouver. It’s also the only North Shore Mountain accessible via transit, making it super easy to get to.

Ready to hit the slopes? Passes are on sale now, and those who purchase one between Thursday, February 23 and Tuesday, March 14 will receive the lowest price of the year.

For more information, or to purchase a Y2Play snow pass now, click here.