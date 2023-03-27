EventsArtsConcertsMappedCurated

10 huge music festivals happening around BC this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 27 2023, 9:35 pm
Bass Coast/Submitted | Rock The Lake/Facebook
Huge outdoor music festivals are a beloved part of our summer schedule, and 2023 is looking stacked with events around the province.

From country to rock, the latest chart-toppers to ’90s legends, there’s a festival out there that will make you want to sing out loud. And some may be closer than you think.

Let’s get ready to soak up the sunshine and the tunes! Here are 10 huge music festivals happening around BC this summer

Laketown Shakedown

Laketown Shaketown (Colin Smith Takes Pics/Submitted)

What: Laketown Shakedown is a three-day festival held across three stages at the 275-acre Laketown Ranch, including the country’s largest permanent outdoor stage.

Music fans will want to head to the island for the event, as iconic ’90s rockers Third Eye Blind, Grammy-winners Portugal. The Man, and Reggae superstar Shaggy will be headlining the epic weekend.

Where: Cowichan Valley, BC
When: June 30 to July 2

Bass Coast

Bass Coast/Submitted

What: BC’s Bass Coast Music and Arts Festival is a “thoughtfully curated boutique art and music experience” founded and run by women. French DJ and producer CloZee is the biggest headliner to be revealed so far. She creates dreamy bass sets inspired by her classical guitar roots infused with a mix of trap and hip-hop.

Where: Merritt, BC
When: July 7 to 10

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Vancouver Folk Music Festival/thefestival.bc.ca

Shambhala

shambhala pagoda stage

Pulse Photo Canada/Instagram

What: Some seriously big names in bass, trap, and house will be at BC’s iconic Shambhala Music Festival this year, including headliners Griz, RL Grime, Zeds Dead, John Summit, and Gigantic x NGHTMRE.

The festival draws thousands of people to a farm with some seriously epic permanent stages built into the mountainous landscape.

Where: Salmo, BC
When: July 21 to 24

Rifflandia

Rifflandia Festival (Facebook)

What: This end-of-summer festival takes place across downtown Victoria with 20 venues and more than 150 performances over four days. Artists for 2023 have yet to be announced but dates have been confirmed for September 14 to 17 on Rifflandia’s social media.

Where: Victoria, BC
When: September 14 to 17

Vancouver International Jazz Festival

@coastaljazz/Instagram

What: The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.

This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and the Revue Stage.

Where: Vancouver, BC
When: June 23 to July 2

Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival

Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival (Colin Smith Takes Pics/Facebook)

What: The long-running Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival presents its first fest since 2019. The extensive lineup of artists and bands from around the world is headlined by Maxi Priest and Chali 2na & The House of Vibe.

Where: Victoria, BC
When: June 21 to 25

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival/Instagram

What: Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival returns to the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 12, and admission will be free for 2023.

The lineup for the huge outdoor concert will be announced later this spring, with signature attractions and amenities like the family zone and food trucks slated to return.

Where: Burnaby, BC
When: August 12

Sunfest Country Music Festival

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

What: Sunfest Country Music Festival, happening in Cowichan Valley from August 3 to 6, has announced that Blake Shelton, Billy Currington, and Lainey Wilson will be headlining the popular annual event this summer.

Where: Cowichan Valley, BC
When: August 3 to 6

Rock The Lake

Rock The Lake/Facebook

What: The summer of rock takes over Kelowna from August 11 to 13 with the highly anticipated return of Rock The Lake. This year’s lineup includes Burton Cummings with his band, as well as Collective Soul, Bran Van 3000 and Everlast Presents: Whitey Ford’s House of Pain.

Where: Kelowna, BC
When: August 11 to 13

With files from Megan Devlin

