Best patios in Gastown you need to visit this season

This historic neighbourhood is home to some of the city’s best restaurants and bars, meaning it’s always abuzz with lively locals and tourists alike searching for the best place to enjoy food and drink in the open air.

Whether you’re aiming to grab a cheeky beer or enjoy a feast in the sunshine, Gastown is in no shortage of choices when it comes to outdoor spaces.

Here are some of the best patios in Gastown.

The back alley patio at Tacofino Gastown is a wonderful, sunny spot to enjoy this eatery’s popular Mexican-inspired fare. This 16-seat patio is super cool and casual. Built with a two-way entrance, you can enter from either West Cordova Street, where the restaurant’s walk-up window Burrito Bar lays claim, or up through Blood Alley Square.

Address: 15 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-7907

This patio faces Alexander and Water Street and is perfect for large groups on a sunny day to sit and people-watch in Gastown. Hit this patio for the food as well as the extensive beer and cocktail list.

Address: 3 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-737-4277

Water St. Cafe offers diners a killer view from its slender wraparound patio. Located directly across the street from the Gastown Steam Clock, the patio is not only the ideal place to indulge in delectable Pacific North West cuisine but also a fantastic spot to do some serious people-watching.

Address: 300 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-2832

Small but mighty, this casual French bistro offers a quaint sidewalk patio. The patio’s petite size is also reminiscent of eating a coffee and pastry breakfast on the cobbled streets of Paris.

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-0033

The soul of Ireland is located in the heart of Gastown — if that’s not enough to get you onto their quaint patio for a pint, we don’t know what is.

Address: 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4322

Just on the edge of Gastown, this microbrewery offers its own house beers with a range of tasty pub grub, but it also boasts a sizable patio with a retractable awning.

Address: 375 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-2739

A popular hangout for students and young travellers alike, thanks to the attached hostel, The Cambie Pub’s patio serves cheap beer and an eclectic social scene on picnic tables on its front outdoor patio.

Address: 300 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-9158

This back-alley taco shop has a back-alley patio that’s perfect for enjoying its signature tacos and margaritas.

Address: 27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

Situated in Waterfront Station, Rogue is a convenient spot for SkyTrain and SeaBus users. Not only is its proximity to transport a huge plus, but it also offers a welcoming wraparound patio.

Address: 601 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-678-8000

The Greek has a small but comfy patio at the entrance of its Gastown location. An extension to their outdoor accommodations is also in the works.

Address: 221 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3360

Alibi Room on Alexander Street is the perfect spot for throwing back a cold one or enjoying a casual weekend brunch in the sun. We recommend the brunch burger if you’re aiming to go into full-on food coma mode.

Address: 157 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-623-3383

Eat and drink your heart out at the GPO Bar + Kitchen’s heated patio in Gastown that’s open late all week long. The spot has also added a new patio extension, so you won’t have to wait too long for a table on the busiest days.

Address: 136 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-0400

One of the city’s reigning avocado toast kings is offering patio seating on its quaint streetside patio.

Address: 315 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-5776

The Flying Pig is a Canadian bistro offering seasonally inspired dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Enjoy menu items that range from dinner, lunch, brunch, or even just a drink for happy hour on the patio at the Gastown location.

Address: 102 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-7968

Somehow MeeT’s delicious vegetarian comfort eats taste even better on the Gastown location’s courtyard patio.

Address: 12 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1111

The Birds and The Beets have cute little chairs with tables outside this location where you can sit and soak in the sunshine as you enjoy some of the items it offers on the menu, including a variety of breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and different kinds of teas and coffees.

Address: 55 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-893-7832

One of the city’s top burger joints having a patio means we need to indulge in a Pourhouse Burger in the open-air stat.

Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-7022

Nemesis Coffee in Gastown has an outdoor patio where you can sit back, relax and enjoy a variety of pastries like croissants, cinnamon rolls, cruffins, and so much more paired with a perfect cup of Nemesis coffee.

Address: 302 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Di Beppe is an Italian restaurant that serves a variety of pizzas, pasta and other Italian food favourites. They have an outdoor patio working on a first-come, first-serve basis from 9 am to 5 pm. However, reservations for the patio are available from 5 pm until closing time.

Address: 8 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-1122

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright