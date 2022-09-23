FoodFood NewsCuratedCelebrities

Ryan Reynolds shouts out his favourite local restaurants to Vancouver tourist

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 23 2022, 4:55 pm
Ryan Reynolds shouts out his favourite local restaurants to Vancouver tourist
@VancityReynolds/Twitter

If you need recommendations for places to eat or drink in Vancouver, apparently you just need to tweet out at the city’s own Ryan Reynolds.

That was the case for a Sam Cook, a TV presenter from Wales, who took a selfie next to the Gastown steam clock, tweeted out the picture, and asked Reynolds for restaurant recommendations.

Reynolds responded at nearly 3 am but gave Cook the answer he was looking for, plus a dash of Reynolds’ signature comedy. Reynolds recommended the Greek restaurant Minerva’s in Kerrisdale, claiming it is his “all-time favorite.”

He spelled favourite without the u; come on, Reynolds, you’re Canadian!

Reynolds also gave a shoutout to Ask for Luigi on Alexander Street, a little closer to the steam clock than Minerva’s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ask for Luigi (@askforluigi)

On top of the restaurant recommendations, he also said that Cook should head to Rain or Shine on 4th Avenue for ice cream.

He added that the best bar in Vancouver “is in my kitchen but I’m afraid we’re not accepting patronage at this time.”

In a conversation with the director of The Adam Project earlier this year, Reynolds said that Minerva’s was his favourite restaurant in the world.

Cook responded with an invitation of his own.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.