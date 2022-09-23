Ryan Reynolds shouts out his favourite local restaurants to Vancouver tourist

If you need recommendations for places to eat or drink in Vancouver, apparently you just need to tweet out at the city’s own Ryan Reynolds.

That was the case for a Sam Cook, a TV presenter from Wales, who took a selfie next to the Gastown steam clock, tweeted out the picture, and asked Reynolds for restaurant recommendations.

And just like that, I’m now in Vancouver – the birth place of @VancityReynolds, who now has a deep love for my home of Wales🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Any restaurant recommendations, Ryan? 🇨🇦🍽 Diolch! pic.twitter.com/fdQYdxbqcL — Sam Cook (@SCook_TV) September 22, 2022

Reynolds responded at nearly 3 am but gave Cook the answer he was looking for, plus a dash of Reynolds’ signature comedy. Reynolds recommended the Greek restaurant Minerva’s in Kerrisdale, claiming it is his “all-time favorite.”

He spelled favourite without the u; come on, Reynolds, you’re Canadian!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minerva’s Restaurant (@minervas_kerrisdale)

Reynolds also gave a shoutout to Ask for Luigi on Alexander Street, a little closer to the steam clock than Minerva’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ask for Luigi (@askforluigi)

On top of the restaurant recommendations, he also said that Cook should head to Rain or Shine on 4th Avenue for ice cream.

He added that the best bar in Vancouver “is in my kitchen but I’m afraid we’re not accepting patronage at this time.”

Minerva’s on 41st is all time favorite. Also amazing: Ask For Luigi on Alexander. (Steps from that clock) If you love ice cream as much as my family, try Rain Or Shine on 4th. The best bar in Vancouver is in my kitchen but I’m afraid we’re not accepting patronage at this time. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 22, 2022

In a conversation with the director of The Adam Project earlier this year, Reynolds said that Minerva’s was his favourite restaurant in the world.

Cook responded with an invitation of his own.