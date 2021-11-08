Heads up, the following content will make you extremely hungry.

So what’s better than going out for a nice meal around beautiful Metro-Vancouver, you ask?

Well, how about dining in at an all-you-can-eat restaurant, with dozens of drool-worthy and tasty options for you to choose from?

Here are nine All-You-Can-Eat restaurants around Metro-Vancouver that you can go to right now to get your grub on.

Bombay Kitchen & Bar is truly second to naan when it comes to all-you-can-eat Indian cuisine. They have a wide range of tasty vegetarian and meat curries, as well as soft, chewy breads, and sweet desserts available every weekend for a small price.

Address: Multiple locations

Facebook | Instagram

This Korean BBQ joint has been serving the community and filling up bellies for over 15 years. They have a well-loved all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ that is perfect for satisfy your cravings.

Address: 201-1323 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-9298

Instagram

The bottomless weekend brunch at ARC features all-you-can-brunch small plates and complimentary coffee or tea.

Address: 900 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-1818

Instagram

This 100% vegetarian restaurant has an all-you-can-eat breakfast and lunch on weekends, with dozens of South Indian delicacies available. You can find dishes like Vegetable Briyani, Plain Dosa with potato masala filling, Channa Masala, and so much more on their menu.

Address: 8701 120 Street, Delta

Phone: 778-578-7575

Facebook

This Brazilian steakhouse is basically meat heaven, offering a continuous supply of meats, including beef, pork, lamb, chicken, ribs, and more. Complimentary to that is fresh and unlimited side dishes and salad.

Address: 1122 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-7722

Instagram

The all-you-can-eat Chai Feast at East is East takes your tastebuds on a journey through the flavours of Afghanistan, India, and the Middle East. This restaurant is a hub, where multiple cultures exist beyond boundaries – a true treat!

Address: 4433 Main St, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-4401

Facebook | Instagram

This famous fish & chips eatery has been around since 1965 and has been passionately serving up crispy fish, hand-cut fries, and other mesmerizing house-made foods ever since. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, you can get all-you-can-eat pollock and chips with pop.

Address: 6574 East Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-291-1323

Address: #130 – 66 10 Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-522-6099

Facebook | Instagram

Tandoori Flame is North America’s most extensive Indian buffet, with three locations across Canada. As soon as you walk in, your nose will be delightfully filled with scents of freshly ground Indian herbs and spices. They have 12 food stations with over 150 dishes featuring regional cuisine from all over India.

Address: 11970 88 Avenue, Delta

Phone: 604-578-7777

Facebook | Instagram

This Mongolian grill lets you be the master behind your stir-fry creations! You can choose between dozens of meat, veggie, and meat-alternative ingredients, as well as a variety of sauces to create the perfect stir-fry to satisfy your tastebuds. On weekends, they have an all-you-can lunch buffet that comes with soup and rice.

Address: 512 6th Avenue, New Westminster

Phone: 604-544-5007

Instagram