A BC region has just been named among some of the most underrated wine regions in the world by Vogue magazine – an international nod that makes us even more proud of the impressive output from this province.

The Vogue piece, titled “12 Underrated Wine Regions to Visit This Fall, According to the Experts,” calls out the Okanagan Valley for its “world-class” wines, as well as the “stunning natural beauty of the region.”

British Columbians have long known that the Okanagan produces some fantastic wines, but it’s exciting to see it acknowledged on a global scale as such.

The article calls out local wineries such as Quail’s Gate, Okanagan Crush Pad, and Painted Rock, and also notes that much of the wine produced here is difficult to find outside of the country.

“Its high caliber wines coupled with the stunning natural beauty of the region have attracted top winemakers from France, New Zealand, and South Africa, so awareness is on the rise,” the article mentions.

The Okanagan’s flourishing wine region is also home to the District Wine Village in Oliver (located at the south end of the Okanagan Valley), a little outdoor “village” of 13 local winery tasting rooms – the first of its kind in Canada.

Also making the list of some of the world’s more underrated wine regions are Spain’s Sherry Regions, Kartli, Georgia, and Puglia, Italy.