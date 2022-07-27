We wait all year for summer in Vancouver to finally take advantage of our beautiful beaches.

Whether you’re looking for a private sandy nook to call your own or you want to surround yourself with vibrant sun-seekers – there’s a Metro Vancouver swimming beach for everyone on this list.

Of course, it’s still BC, so don’t expect the water to be warm. Still, on a hot day, the water is inviting!

Put a dip in the ocean or a lake on your summer must-do list right now.

Swimming beaches in Metro Vancouver

This hidden beach has a small sandy shore and fantastic views. You will not find it to be crowded here, and you’ll have plenty of space to set up for a fantastic beach day.

Distance from downtown: 30 minutes

Accessible by public transit: Yes, from downtown, take the 211 or 212 bus and get off at Dollarton Highway.

Where: 4141 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Explore the trails in the park and then chill on the beach at təmtəmíxʷtən/Belcarra Regional Park.

Distance from downtown: 1 hour

Accessible by public transit: Yes, from Moody Station, take the 182 Belcarra bus.

Where: 2375 Bedwell Bay Road, Belcarra

Get to Whytecliff super early if you want a chance of finding parking. But you’ll get such a big payoff if you set up here first thing and spend a day on its sparkling shores.

Distance from downtown: 25 minutes

Accessible by public transit: No

Where: 7120 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

While nearby Jericho and Locarno beaches are popular picks, if you’re looking for more privacy while you take a dip, keep going and check out Spanish Banks instead. Watch out for the tide because it can go out pretty far.

Distance from downtown: 20 minutes

Accessible by public transit: Take any bus along West 4th Avenue and get off at Tolmie St. Walk 10 minutes down to the beach.

Where: Northwest Marine Drive and Tolmie Street, Vancouver

Wreck Beach is a whole vibe so expect lots of folks out having beach fun on its shores. If you’ve never been to the infamous nude beach, it’s worth checking out at least once. There’s no better place to take your clothes off for an au naturel swim.

Distance from downtown: 25 minutes

Accessible by public transit: Take any bus to UBC (#4, #44, #99, etc) and get off at the bus loop. Walk to Northwest Marine Drive and University Boulevard, find the stairs and walk down to the beach.

Where: Northwest Marine Drive, University of British Columbia, Vancouver

If you prefer to take a dip in a lake to the ocean, then this spot in Golden Ears Provincial Park is a good pick. This park is extremely busy, so you must get here early for a good spot, but it’ll be worth it.

Distance from downtown: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Accessible by public transit: No

Where: Golden Ears Parkway, Maple Ridge

7. Hadden Beach

This dog-friendly beach in Kitsilano, right by the Maritime Museum and close to Kits Beach, is great for taking a sunset dip with your furry friend.

Distance from downtown: 15 minutes

Accessible by public transit: Yes, Take the #2 Bus and get off at Cornwall Avenue, walk five minutes down Chestnut Street to the beach.

Where: End of Chestnut Street, Vancouver

