These BC spots just made the top 500 hotels on a new ranking

Travel + Leisure’s most recent World’s Best Awards survey has placed a lot of Canadian hotels among its top rankings in the world, and BC’s best were not ignored among the roundup of the 500 best for 2023.

When it comes to the top picks in the province, the magazine ranked hotels from both the mainland and Vancouver Island among the reader’s favourites.

The prestigious list, which doesn’t appear to be in any specific order, had five entries from BC and you might recognize some of these stunning spots.

Among them, is the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

“In spring and summer, guests can visit the rooftop garden of this historic property in Whistler, British Columbia, to see herbs and other edible plants and visit the wooden bee house, which provides sanctuary to working bees,” the magazine wrote about the spot.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler Fairmont Empress, Victoria Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Magnolia Hotel & Spa, Victoria Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver

All of the entries were praised for their stunning locations, priceless local insights, and the extra special touch that helps guests make the most out of their visits.

They are in good company, with others on the 500 list including the Baccarat Hotel New York which has 53 chandeliers and the largest one holds 26,500 crystals.

Tropical luxuy lovers will not want to miss this spot on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. The Banyan Tree Mayakoba has seven floating overwater villas and rooftop infinity pools.

“In southern Iceland, the staff at Hotel Rangá can arrange year-round, expert-led tours around the 700-foot-deep magma chamber of the mighty (and, happily, dormant) Thrihnukagigur Volcano,” the magazine said.

Want to read the full list? You will have to pick up a copy of Travel + Leisure’s May 2023 issue, or head to Apple News+.