One of the pleasures of visiting a wine region is that wine country is farm country.

Farm-to-table eating is the norm, and there is always a good array of choices ready to provide the very best that the season has to offer.

BC is no different; from high-end to casual, there’s something to please every palate. Here are 10 must-visit winery restaurants in BC.

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate

Where: Kelowna, BC

“Home Block” is the name of the estate vineyard and the name bestowed on the winery restaurant. Here the food is proudly local and entirely seasonal, and the dishes are intentionally created to pair with their wines.

The dining room is large and modern, with a long wraparound bar, an open kitchen, and a private dining room separated by a wall of wine. The sizeable deck extends seamlessly from the main room and, we suspect, is easily filled on a beautiful day.

Where: Oliver, BC

One of the most sought-after reservations anywhere in the province, food and wine lovers rejoiced when Phantom Creek opened its restaurant for the season last month.

Its spectacular setting is matched equally brilliantly by the locally sourced offerings created by their talented executive chef, Alessa Valdez.

Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek

Where: Oliver, BC

There’s a reason Miradoro Restaurant consistently ranks as one of the best places to dine in the Okanagan Valley.

Sitting atop a hill slope in the town of Oliver, its views are enough to draw anyone for a glass of wine and a bite. But it’s the menu that will make you return again and again, thanks to BC Hall of Fame chef Jeff Van Geest.

The Patio at Nk’Mip Cellars

Where: Oliver, BC

Founded by members of the Osoyoos Indian Band, Nk’Mip’s connection to the land is evident throughout the winery, including its excellent restaurant.

Everything is locally sourced, and the ambiance is hard-to-beat views as you sit surrounded by vineyards with a gorgeous lake view.

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery

Where: Penticton, BC

Chef Rob Ratcliff is no stranger to BC foodies, having previously been the sous chef at Hawksworth, arguably Vancouver’s top restaurant. Originally from London, it’s hard to believe he hasn’t grown up in the Okanagan Valley, given his talent for combining local ingredients.

The menu is varied and inventive, and the building is an architectural stunner with elegant, clean lines and floor-to-ceiling windows that take full advantage of the spectacular view of Okanagan Lake.

The Restaurant at Unsworth Vineyards

Where: Mill Bay, BC

Step inside the renovated heritage farmhouse restaurant at Unsworth, and you instantly feel like you’re visiting a friend’s home for dinner rather than a restaurant.

The floors and walls have been re-finished with wood from local fir trees, the solid marble bar was sourced from the local quarry, and the original fireplace is the feature point in the main dining room. Built in the early 1900s, the building is perfectly situated next to the vineyards, providing diners with a calming view.

Masala Bistro at Kismet Winery

Where: Oliver, BC

If you’ve ever faced the challenge of what wine to pair with Indian food, Kismet Wines has you covered.

This is an absolute must-stop not only for the food but also for the wines and exceptional views of the Black Sage Bench. Favourite combination? A glass of their Moksha Reserve Syrah with their lamb tandoori is simply food and wine pairing perfection.

Bacchus Bistro at Chaberton Estate

Where: Langley, BC

Just 45 minutes from downtown Vancouver, lower mainland wine and food lovers don’t need to drive far to enjoy a top winery restaurant.

Think classic French bistro with a West Coast twist at one of the largest and oldest estate wineries in BC.

CHAOS Bistro at Ex Nihilo Vineyards

Where: Lake Country, BC

Is there anything more ‘wine country’ than wood-fired pizza, tapas and fresh salads on a beautiful outdoor patio surrounded by vineyards?

We didn’t think so, and neither does CHAOS Bistro at Ex Nihilo Vineyards. Add to that a newly redesigned lounge, and you have all you need to enjoy wine country like a pro.

Sonora Room at Burrowing Owl Estate Winery

Where: Oliver, BC

Located along Black Sage Road in Oliver, the Sonora Room’s particular viewpoint takes full advantage of the expansive estate.

With its vineyards in the foreground and panoramic views of the Okanagan Valley’s tenderloin district, they focus on local, seasonal and farm-to-table ingredients coupled with an exclusive wine list that incorporates Burrowing Owl library wines that are no longer otherwise available.

Terrafina Restaurant at Hester Creek Winery

Where: Oliver, BC

If you didn’t know better, stepping into Terrafina might make you think you had stumbled upon a local village restaurant in Tuscany.

The setting and ambiance are truly unique, particularly if you manage to get a table outside under the canopy of vines. The restaurant is very much influenced by all things Mediterranean, an homage to Italian immigrant Joe Busnardo who planted some of the first vines on the property more than 50 years ago.