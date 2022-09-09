Sweet September: 18 awesome things to do in Montreal this weekend

Thanks to the short workweek, it’s already another weekend in Montreal and the city is bustling with great events and things to do.

As September inches closer to the halfway mark, there are plenty of foodie events, stand-up comedy, outdoor events, and even a beer festival to keep everyone busy this weekend.

Plus, the forecast is calling for plenty of sunshine and heat all weekend. Have at it, folks. Here are 18 things to keep on your Montreal radar all weekend.

A massive four-day Asian street food market kicked off in Shaughnessy Village on Thursday and will stick around until Sunday.

After a successful launch last year, the Shoni Market is returning with 30 different street vendors dishing out seriously tasty pan-Asian-inspired fare.

Foodies can expect dumplings, bubble tea, bao buns, ramen, sushi, and much more.

Last year, over 160,000 visitors checked out the inaugural event and similar numbers are expected this week. This year will also welcome 15 performance artists, offering guests some live music and dancing on top of the wide variety of food.

Check out all participating street vendors right here.

When: Until September 11

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Rue Ste Catherine between Lambert Closse & De Bleury

Price: Free admission

The term “going up north” has taken on a literal meaning.

Canada’s first-ever “Treetop Walk” has taken over the Laurentians, giving guests a 40-metre wooden spiral staircase climb that offers breathtaking views of the northern mountain range and nearby landmarks, such as Mont-Tremblant.

The highest point of the tower hike — officially called the Sentier des cimes — is equivalent to that of a 12-storey building.

When: Year-round

Time: 9:30 am to 7 pm

Where: 737 Rue de la Pisciculture, Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré

Price: $19 to $29

Some of the most electrifying and thought-provoking photos from across the news world will be on display in Old Montreal for over two months.

The 15th edition of the flagship of Montreal’s fall cultural calendar, the World Press Photo Montreal Exhibition, is returning to the Bonsecours Market after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Over 55,000 people are expected to attend the large-scale international exhibition over the next 60-plus days. The exhibit has been organized since 1955 by the World Press Photo Foundation, based in the Netherlands.

When: Until October 2

Time: Sundays to Wednesdays, 10 am to 10 pm; Thursdays to Saturdays, 10 am to midnight

Where: Bonsecours Market — 325 rue de la Commune

Price: $15, available on-site (no cash accepted)

How about concluding the summertime festival season in Montreal with beer? And lots of it.

Marketed as the “most important craft beer festival in Quebec,” the Oktoberfest de Repentigny will take place over three days (about 40 minutes from Montreal), inviting guests to taste craft beers, ciders, meads, wines, as well as a wide range of local products from the four corners of Quebec.

The site is free for children under the age of 17 (who obviously can’t drink) and ranges from $18 (plastic cups) to $24 (glass) for adults. Once inside, four-ounce tasting glasses vary between $2 and $4.

When: September 9 to 11

Time: Friday, 3 to 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 396 Rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny

Price:$18 to $24 entrance fee

Le Burger Week is back and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of plant-based deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place across the country until September 14.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

With 30 participating restaurants in Montreal and over 1,000 across Canada, this is the first time the foodie-loving event is going vegan, making it Canada’s largest plant-based burger festival.

When: Until September 14

Time: Varies per location

Where: 30 places across Montreal (full list here)

A one-day festival is celebrating everything Ukraine this weekend, including Quebec-Ukrainian artists, singers, dancers, comedians, and choirs.

Festivalgoers will be offered kiosks featuring Ukrainian cuisine, arts and crafts, face-painting, games, and fun for the whole fam.

When: Saturday, September 10

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Parc Maisonneuve — 4500 boulevard Rosemont

Price: Free

As seen on Just For Laughs, CTV Comedy Channel, and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, the very funny David Pryde is headlining The Comedy Nest all weekend and will be surrounded by a slew of Montreal comics, including Rodney Ramsey, Habib Siam, Carly Baker, and Harrison Weinreb.

When: September 9 and 10

Time: 8 and 10:30 pm

Where: 2312 Ste. Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)

Price: $10 to $17.50 (available online)

If you want to get in the autumn spirit, there’s a giant pumpkin village just outside Montreal that might need to make it onto your must-do radar.

Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, and pumpkin picking. Plus, the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.

Citrouilleville, 65 km outside of Montreal, will welcome guests this weekend for the first time this year until it gets really busy before Halloween.

When: Weekends until October 31

Hours: Saturday, 9:30 am to 8:30 pm; Sunday, 9:30 am to 5 pm

Address: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique

Price: $13 to $17, free for children under two

Gardens of Light has returned to Montreal, along with all three cultural gardens of the Botanical Garden with light and magic for the ultimate fall spectacle.

The Chinese Garden is displaying its iconic lanterns, the First Nations Garden features a multimedia experience highlighting the Sacred Tree, and the Japanese Garden has a breathtaking illuminated path.

If it’s fall in Montreal, this is an absolute must-see.

When: Until October 31

Time: 9 am to 10 pm

Where: Botanical Garden

Price: $17 to $21

The timeless Notre-Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: Until November

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

The historic Mont-Tremblant has once again been transformed into a searching ground for giants.

The renowned ski mountain is hosting an enchanted, illuminated hiking trail where participants can embark on a quest to find the last sleeping giant on earth.

The adventure is produced by Moment Factory, the company known for its illuminations of the Jacques-Cartier bridge and the aforementioned AURA.

The hunt, known as Tonga Lumina, is a 1.5 km night walk and sensory experience that takes place on a stone-dusted, illuminated pathway in the heart of nature.

When: Until October 15

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: $13 to $29, available online and on-site

Giant puppets have taken over Verdun for the final of three weekends.

The 11th edition of the Festival Marionnettes Plein la rue celebrates marionettes, street theatre, magic shows, stop motion animation, and human-sized puppets.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 10

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Promenade Wellington

Price: Free

How about a little sunflower power this weekend? A spectacular flower field is ripe for the picking.

La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac will host its annual prized sunflower fields. “Sunflowers are the queen flowers of photoshoots,” says the farm in French. “Our flowering sunflowers are the ideal place to come and strike a solo pose, with baby, children, friends, loved ones, and even your four-legged friend — in a multitude of varieties of vibrant sunflowers.”

The sunflower field will host a vast plot of thousands of flowers, in 60 different varieties including yellow, red, orange, and creamy white colours.

The farm also has a food court with several picnic tables, benches, and seats in the shade and also offers professional photographers (for a price) if you’re looking for a top-of-the-line shoot.

When: September 9 to 11

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac — 75 Coteau-du-Lac, QC-201

Price: $6 to $25, depending on bouquet size

If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.

From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than six million plants and flowers that pay tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”

The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and features works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”

When: Until October 10

Time: 10 am to sundown

Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge – 1215 Grande Allée O

Price: $12.50 to $60, available online

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

When: Until January 15

Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: PHI Centre

Price: Free, reservations required

Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.

The Life of An Icon offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.

The exhibition presents an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “reproduce the most relevant moments of [the artist’s] life,” says the website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.

When: September 10 to 30 (closed September 12, 19, 26)

Time: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 7 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art – 2020 William Street

Price: $27.58 to $40.23, available online

You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal. Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire. What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open year-round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow. The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.

When: Year-round

Time: 8 am to 6:30 pm

Where: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire

Price: $20 to $30

Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.

When: Every day in September except Mondays and Tuesdays

Time: 9 am to 9:40 pm

Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine

Price: $24 to $32, available online