All the details you need to know about Montreal's $6B light-rail train network (VIDEO)

It’s not an exaggeration to call Montreal’s REM light-trail rail network the biggest development undertaking in the city’s history.

And with such a massive project comes a lot of information, strategies, decisions, and even controversies. It can all get a bit overwhelming and tough to follow.



The popular YouTube channel Futurology has put together and shared an easy-to-follow video consisting of everything you need to know about Montreal’s forthcoming light-rail train network.

Set to become the largest transportation network in Greater Montreal, the REM (Réseau express métropolitain) will link downtown to the South Shore, the West Island, Montreal-North, and Trudeau Airport.

The integrated 67 km train system will provide access to 27 stations across the Montreal network and will run 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

Once completed, it will be the fourth largest automated transportation system in the world, according to REM, after Singapore (82 km), Dubai (80 km), and Vancouver (68 km).

The REM will feature fully autonomous trains that are spacious, ventilated, and heated, and will help to vault Montreal into a 21st-century evolution of its transport network.

The channel, which has over 195,000 subscribers, has shared a compact 8:49-minute video detailing the network’s history, budget, renderings, and maps, all courtesy of information from the Ville de Montreal and the REM itself.

