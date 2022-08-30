World's best news photographs on display in Old Montreal until October

Some of the most electrifying and thought-provoking photos from across the news world will be on display in Old Montreal for over two months.

The 15th edition of the flagship of Montreal’s fall cultural calendar, the World Press Photo Montreal Exhibition, is returning to the Bonsecours Market after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Over 55,000 people are expected to attend the large-scale international exhibition over the next 60-plus days. The exhibit has been organized since 1955 by the World Press Photo Foundation, based in the Netherlands.

The exhibition will be open every day and evening as of August 31 and general admission costs $15.

The Montreal Exhibition will display photographs from 4,066 photographers across 130 countries, selected from 64,823 different international images.

The exhibit takes roughly 90 minutes to tour and is open every day from 10 am to 10 pm (and midnight from Thursday to Saturday).

When: August 31 – October 2

Time: Sunday – Wednesday, 10 am – 10 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 10 am – 12 am

Where: Bonsecours Market, 325 rue de la Commune

Price: $15, available on-site (no cash accepted)