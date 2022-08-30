Le Burger Week is back and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of plant-based deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place across the country from September 1 to 14, 2022.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

With 30 participating restaurants in Montreal and over 1,000 across Canada, this is the first time the foodie-loving event is going vegan, making it Canada’s largest plant-based burger festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

The goal, besides building awareness and offering tasty feature burgers, is to get chefs and restaurants to try something new or promote an existing option. Many of the best burger joints in Quebec will be showcasing their skills.

Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

Montrealers can look forward to heading to the following 30 participating eateries (and their franchise locations) during this year’s festival.

Madison’s: “Bacon poivré” — $20

Restaurant Burger Bros: “Vegan Falafel Burger” — $14.99

La Cale: “Aubert Burger” – $20

Archibald Micro Resto: “Burger BBQ” – $21

Lemon Dogs: “The Bacon Ranch Smash” – $14.50

Pub McCarold: “Polpette Calvallo” – $20

Drew’s Chewz: “Drew Burger” – $15

Copper Branch: “The General Bonnie” – $16.99

Nickels Deli: “Portobello & Provolone Burger” – $17.99

Le Centre Sheraton Montreal: “Cool Beanz” – $25

BVRGER: “Truffe” – $19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bvrger (@bvrgermtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez Simon (@chez_simon_cantine_urbaine)

Notre Boeuf de Grace: “The Tadhana” – $22

Sacré Fut: “The Prodigious Burger” – $20

3 Brasseurs: “Mac & Cheese Burger” – $20.50

BLVD Bar & Grill: “Gordita Cactus Burger” – $19

Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine: “Le Classique Urbain” – $13.99

Maamm Bolduc: “Nutella Feast Burger” – $15

El Furniture Warehouse: “Impossible Butter Burger” – $9.45

Le Gras Dur: “Chef Will Burger” – $15

Houston Avenue Burger & Grill: “Houston Deluxe Burger” – $24

Industria Pizzeria + Bar: “Le Burger Pie” – $22

Jack Le Coq: “”La Side Chick” – $16.95

Scores: “The Impostor” – $14.95

Burger Fiancé; “Sweet & Smokey” – $15

Twister Burger: “Ay Chihuahua! Burger” – $12.45

Burger Bar Crescent: “The Habibi” – $19.95

Shaker Cuisine & Mixologie: “Le Cochonnet” – $12

Alto Restaurant: “Burger a la Gigi” – $14.95

Maynard: “Earth Wind and Fire” – $14

Restaurant Paulo et Suzanne: “The Fatty Burger” – $17.99

Restaurant Paulo et Suzanne: “The Guacamole Veggie Burger” – $16.99

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can! It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated vegetarian or an all-in meat lover, you won’t want to miss this two-week-long burger event.

For a detailed look at each burger, check out the website.