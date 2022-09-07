Giant pumpkin village opens just outside Montreal this week (PHOTOS)

If you want to get in the autumn spirit, there’s a giant pumpkin village just outside Montreal that might need to make it onto your must-do radar.

Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, and pumpkin picking. Plus, the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.

Citrouilleville, 65 km outside of Montreal, will welcome guests this weekend for the first time this year (September 10) until it gets really busy before Halloween.

Admission costs $17 for adults, $13 for children, and kids under two get in for free.

Check out what the pumpkin village looks like on the ‘gram in case you need to convince your family or friends to add one last event to Quebec’s bevy of outdoor fall activities.

When: Weekends until October 31

Hours: Saturday, 9:30 am to 8:30 am; Sunday, 9:30 am to 5 pm

Address: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique

Price: $13 to $17, free for children under two