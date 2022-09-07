California here we come: Fly from Montreal to Los Angeles roundtrip for under $350

Hey Montreal travellers, maybe Hollywood is calling your name this fall?

The fine folks at YUL Deals are highlighting a promotion from Air Transat, who’s dropped the price of their flights from Montreal to Los Angeles, California, down to $343 roundtrip, including taxes.

The flights are nonstop both ways and several dates are available for the rest of September, October (including Thanksgiving) and the May long weekend (Victoria Day).

It’s not a bad deal considering connecting flights are currently priced at over $800, according to Google Flights.

Here’s how to find and book this deal:

Go to Skyscanner or Kayak or FlightHub Try one of the following date combinations:

[2022]

September 16 to September 19, 23, 26, 30

September 19 to September 19, 23, 26, 30

October 3 to October 7, 10

[2023]

May 15 to May 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31

May 17 to May 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31 (May long weekend)

May 19 to May 22, 24, 26, 29, 31 (May long weekend)

May 22 to May 24, 26, 29, 31

May 24 to May 26, 29, 31

Before you start packing your Dodgers jersey, your flight should look like this:

Consider spending the chilly fall nights under palm trees and maybe even bumping into a celeb or two. Plus, think of all the great American fast food that’s not offered here you can inhale.

