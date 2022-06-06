You can take your family adventures to new heights this summer, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.

Uplå is a labyrinth of suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire.

The high-soaring amusement park features seven 20-foot-high treetop maisonettes (two of which have two storeys), two spiral slides, a secret passage, one lookout point, and two access ramps.

Uplå says the entire park takes two hours to tackle and requires no equipment, harness, or helmets. The park’s website says the site is intended for children aged three and promises fun for adults of all ages as well.

“Experience a safe, fun, physical, and ecological way to reconnect with nature and with your inner self,” said Uplå.

This looks exactly like one of those activities that you say are for the kids but it’s really for yourself. No judgement here.

Maude Lapointe/MCOM accompagnement stratégique

What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open all year round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow.

For now, though, let’s enjoy some sunshine.

Uplå is free for kids under two and adults over 65. The site costs $30 for the marquee crowd (three to 17) and $20 for the 20 to 64-year-old jumpers

The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.