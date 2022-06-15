FREE new "infinity mirror room" exhibit coming to Montreal next month

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

This will be Kusama’s first solo exhibition in Quebec and the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is expecting the highly anticipated event to be a “major draw” for local and international tourists.

While admission is free, a reservation for timed entry will be required in order to ensure low waiting times and a pleasant passage through the exhibition.

Born in Matsumoto, Japan, in 1929, Yayoi Kusama is regarded as one of the most popular living contemporary artists in the world today. Over the past seven decades, she has created painting, sculpture, installation, drawing, and film, as well as performance, fashion, design, literature, and immersive installations.

“Kusama has long explored the conceptual and formal aspects of phenomenology and immersion in her work,” says PHI. “At a time when the digital and virtual have overwhelmed our sensibilities, Kusama’s environments proffer analog experiences that both situate viewers within and beyond our universes.”

Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe will take place from July 6 to January 15, 2023.