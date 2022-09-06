All the vendors taking part in this week's Asian street market in Montreal

A massive four-day Asian street food market is kicking off in Shaughnessy Village this week.

After a successful launch last year, the Shoni Market is returning from September 8 to 11 with 30 different street vendors dishing out the seriously tasty pan-Asian-inspired fare.

Foodies can expect dumplings, bubble tea, bao buns, ramen, sushi, and much more.

Last year, over 160,000 visitors checked out the inaugural event and similar numbers are expected this week. This year will also welcome 15 performance artists, offering guests some live music and dancing on top of the wide variety of food.

Shoni Market’s name is inspired by its location, Shaughnessy Village, known as the city’s unofficial second Chinatown.