All the vendors taking part in this week's Asian street market in Montreal
A massive four-day Asian street food market is kicking off in Shaughnessy Village this week.
After a successful launch last year, the Shoni Market is returning from September 8 to 11 with 30 different street vendors dishing out the seriously tasty pan-Asian-inspired fare.
Foodies can expect dumplings, bubble tea, bao buns, ramen, sushi, and much more.
Last year, over 160,000 visitors checked out the inaugural event and similar numbers are expected this week. This year will also welcome 15 performance artists, offering guests some live music and dancing on top of the wide variety of food.
Shoni Market’s name is inspired by its location, Shaughnessy Village, known as the city’s unofficial second Chinatown.
Shoni Market says it will be transformed into a “veritable cultural and culinary playground” over the course of four days.
Here are the 30 spots which will be offering up a little bit of everything to cap off the workweek and jumpstart the weekend:
- Délice Oriental
- Xing Fu Tang
- Petit Poisson Dumpling
- Hot Star Large Friend Chicken
- Lakshana’s Chettinad Indian Restaurant
- Yin Ji Chang Fen
- Mama Bangkok
- A Beverage Store
- Chef Lee
- Librarie Argo
- La Fleuraison
- Osmow’s
- Épicerie du Bazaar
- Nos Thés
- Boutique Quebekicks
- Star Noodle
- Boba Boba
- Juliette et Chocolat
- Séduction
- Rosetti
- Restaurant Subway
- Hazukido
- World Tea House
- MTLKFOOD
- La Maison de Mai Xiang Yuan Dumpling
- Sammi & Soupe Dumpling
- Kumamoto Ramen
- Poke Bento
- Bhandari
- Ferrero Rocher
For the duration of the four-day fest, a giant boombox, stage, and dancefloor will host a unique lineup of K-pop dancing, renowned local DJs, and artists across a whole range of mediums, styles and backgrounds.
Shoni Market
When: September 8 – 11
Time: 12 – 7 pm
Where: Rue Ste Catherine between Lambert Closse & De Bleury
Price: Free admission