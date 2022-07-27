Free giant puppet festival returns to Montreal next month

Giant puppets are taking over Verdun at the end of August.

And for three weekends after that.

The 11th edition of the Festival Marionnettes Plein la rue celebrates marionettes, street theatre, magic shows, stop motion animation, and human-sized puppets.

The best part of it is that the enchanting shows preceding the grand finale (September 10) are all free. The puppet fest will go on every Friday and Saturday for three consecutive weekends from August 26 to September 10. It will span 13 kilometres of the Promenade Wellington.

Past editions have included unique moving puppets as tall as 10 ft high. This year’s lineup, focused on a variety of short-lived puppet shows, is set to feature 14 companies from Quebec and two from abroad.

Tickets for the festival’s finale go on sale on August 8.

For more information on the festival and other events in the area you can visit the Promenade Wellington website.