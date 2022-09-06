For people who think summer ends after Labour Day, Mother Nature has other plans.

The weather in Montreal is forecasted to be spectacular all week with five straight days of “feels like” temperature exceeding 30ºC.

According to the week-long forecast from the folks at The Weather Network, “feels like” temperatures are supposed to creep towards 30ºC on Wednesday before eclipsing 30ºC and higher for the rest of the week.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be remarkable with highs of 33ºC and back-to-back days of 12 hours of sunlight.

What’s more, the overall fall forecast for Quebec looks to be toasty as well.

In August, AccuWeather released its long-term forecast for the province and Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson expects a “drier and warmer fall” for Quebec and Ontario.

“For the third consecutive year, a La Niña will be in place this fall, which will likely impact the overall weather pattern for Canada this upcoming season and perhaps into winter,” says Anderson.

The weather agency says Quebec’s drier and warmer weather will “set the stage for brilliant fall foliage” across the province.

Until then, get out and enjoy some September sunshine. Mayhaps a trip to Montreal’s hidden sandy beach is in the cards?