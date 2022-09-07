The winners of the World Travel Awards 2022 have been revealed and a fancy downtown Montreal spot has been crowned as Canada’s Leading Hotel.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates excellence across various sectors of travel, tourism, and hospitality. The brand says it is “recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.”

The 29th edition of the award ranking featured nine entries for its “Leading Hotel” category and Montreal’s Ritz-Carlton took home the top spot.

The Ritz beat out two other Montreal spots (W Montréal and Sofitel Montréal Golden Mile Hotel) as well as the following Canadian spots:

Fairmont Banff Springs

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Fairmont Palliser

Muir Halifax

Pan Pacific Vancouver

Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver

This is the Ritz’s third time winning leading hotel in the country, having had the honours in 2015 and 2016.

The Ritz-Carlton was also nominated this year for Canada’s leading hotel suite, Quebec’s leading hotel, and the province’s leading hotel suite.