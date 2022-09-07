This fancy downtown Montreal spot was just voted Canada's leading hotel (PHOTOS)
The winners of the World Travel Awards 2022 have been revealed and a fancy downtown Montreal spot has been crowned as Canada’s Leading Hotel.
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates excellence across various sectors of travel, tourism, and hospitality. The brand says it is “recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.”
The 29th edition of the award ranking featured nine entries for its “Leading Hotel” category and Montreal’s Ritz-Carlton took home the top spot.
The Ritz beat out two other Montreal spots (W Montréal and Sofitel Montréal Golden Mile Hotel) as well as the following Canadian spots:
- Fairmont Banff Springs
- Fairmont Pacific Rim
- Fairmont Palliser
- Muir Halifax
- Pan Pacific Vancouver
- Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver
This is the Ritz’s third time winning leading hotel in the country, having had the honours in 2015 and 2016.
The Ritz-Carlton was also nominated this year for Canada’s leading hotel suite, Quebec’s leading hotel, and the province’s leading hotel suite.
Opened in 1912, the luxurious spot was the first hotel in North America to bear the Ritz-Carlton name.
Several high-profile leading figures of the 20th century have stayed at the Ritz-Carlton Montreal since its opening, including Queen Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Richard Nixon, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Brian Mulroney, George H. W. Bush, The Rolling Stones, and Céline Dion.
The hotel underwent renovations in 2008 and the $200 million restoration was completed in 2012.
“Spacious, sun-lit and sophisticated, hotel rooms and suites present a modern take on classic luxury,” says the Ritz-Carlton Montreal website. “Each offers a Montreal or garden view and features intuitive technology to recall preferences and anticipate needs.”
The Ritz has 96 rooms, 33 suites and the Royal Suite, the largest hotel room in the country at 4,700 sq ft. It can be rented for $7,000 to $10,000 per night.
Looking good, Ritz.