Beauty up close: Montreal's new immersive Van Gogh exhibit has opened

According to a press release, Distorsion’s main features include three immersive galleries with 360-degree projections – walls and floors, equipped with 105 laser projectors and 119 surround-sound speakers. As you move through the galleries, you first get to know Vincent through his sketches and letters to his brother. As you continue to explore, the artist’s connection to colour begins to expand, enhancing the overall experience. By the end, you are completely immersed and surrounded by beautiful landscapes and portraits.

Organizers call the made-in-Montreal exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.” After receiving our very own sneak peek, we could not agree more.

The immersive experience will be in town until September. To purchase tickets to VAN GOGH – Distorsion, click here.