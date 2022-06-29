21 things you have to cross off your Montreal summer to-do list in July

There’s so much happening in Montreal during July.

You could argue it’s when Montreal is at the peak of being…Montreal.

It seems like the dust is settling after two years of absolute uncertainty and Montreal is finally starting to act like its former self.

But, with so many things to do, that uncertainty can become confusing because there’s simply so much going on.

With that said, we’re going to try and jam a month’s worth of events into one easy-to-follow guide.

Here’s what to do and where to eat in Montreal this July.

Don’t forget the sunscreen.

What to do in Montreal this July

One of Montreal’s most renowned summertime festivals takes over the skies for the rest of July in the form of the L’International des Feux Loto-Québec.

The fireworks festival is the largest pyrotechnic competition in the world and features different weekly themes, gathering firework teams from all over the world.

Fireworks will be on display every Saturday for the remainder of the summer, mixed in with a couple of midweek shows.

Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.

The show goes on rain or shine.

When: July 2, 9, 13, 16, 20, and 27

Time: 10 pm

The 40th edition of Montreal’s iconic comedy festival is bringing a slew of top-tier comedians, including Amy Schumer, Jimmy Carr, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Iliza Schlesinger, Russell Peters, Chelsea Handler, Marc Maron, and so many more.

When: July 13 – 31

Time: Varies

Where: Various locations

Price: Varies

Arguably Montreal’s most popular music festival kicks off its three-day party at the end of July and will host Arcade Fire, Future, and Dua Lipa as headliners along with a slew of all-star musicians from across the world.

When: July 29 – 31

Time: 1 – 11 pm

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Starts at $375

The legendary hip hop group (and Jimmy Fallon’s house band), The Roots, will be headlining Montreal’s Jazz Fest with a free outdoor show near Place des Arts on July 9.

The music gets started at 9:30 pm and thousands are expected to attend, so it’s best to arrive early to reserve your spot if you want a good view of the stage.

When: Saturday, July 9

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: TD Stage, Place des festivals

Price: Free

Montreal’s annual Comiccon returns this July for the first time since the pandemic hit, and a handful of big-screen stars are making appearances at the event. Among the many notable names at the convention are Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis from the Harry Potter film franchise, Dave Foley from The Kids in the Hall, Malcolm McDowell from A Clockwork Orange, and the VOICE OF SUPER MARIO.

How cool.

When: July 8 – 10

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Where: Palais des congrès

Price: Starts at $25, available online

Forget checking out the historic Lachine Canal, get on top of it.

Montreal’s own Aventures H2O/H2O Adventures offers canal tours in either paddleboard or kayak form.

H20 Adventures says paddlers and kayakers can discover the “interesting nooks and crannies that make up the historic ‘Cradle of Industrialization.’”

When: Every day in July

Time: 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick

Price: Starts at $25

With explosive performances on The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, this eight-piece ensemble is coming off the success of their third studio album, The Future, released in 2021.

You can see them live at Jazz Fest on the main stage FOR FREE.

When: Tuesday, July 5

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: TD Stage, Place des festivals

Price: Free

Sneak off the island to get really high in the Laurentians.

Tyroparc in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts is offering its “Discovery Plus” journey atop the cliffs of The Cap Beauséjour, fusing scenic hiking with ziplining.

Before reaching the mountain’s peak, adventurers will cross a variety of bridges and steps before taking a 2,000-foot zipline from one mountainside to another. After another mini-hike, a second zipline awaits at a length of over 2,100 feet.

Could there be a better way to take in the breathtaking sights of southern Quebec’s mountain ranges than a couple of zooming ziplines?

When: Every day

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: Tyropark, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts

Price: $99 – $116, available online

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

When: July 6 – January 15

Time: Wednesday – Friday, 12 – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

Where: PHI Centre

Price: Free, reservations required

It’s been 25 years since Bran Van 3000 graced the ears of the music world with their hip song “Drinking in LA” as part of the Montreal band’s Glee album from 1997.

In celebration of the band’s 25-year anniversary, the band will be playing a free outdoor show at Montreal’s Jazz Fest on July 8.

Watch the crowd go wild when they play their lovely “Montreal” song.

When: Friday, July 8

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: TD Stage, Place des festivals

Price: Free

Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.

The Life of An Icon offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.

The exhibition presents an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “recreate the most important in the artist’s life,” says The Life of An Icon website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.

When: July 1 – 24

Time: 10 am – 7 pm, Wednesday & Thursday; 10 am – 9 pm, Friday & Saturday; 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street

Price: $27.58 – $40.23, available online

This Grammy-nominated artist pairs his incredible stage presence with God-given talent to create some of the funkiest jazz you’ve ever heard. Catch him at Scène TD at Place des festivals on July 2 at 9:30 pm.

When: Saturday, July 2

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: TD Stage, Place des festivals

Price: Free

July in Montreal? Sounds like it’s circus time.

KOOZA is a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, and wild costumes as part of Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned acrobatic wonder.

When: July 1 – 31 (no Mondays)

Time: 1, 4, 5, and 8 pm

Where: Big Top Tent, Old Montreal

Price: From $54, available online

You Oughta Know: Alanis Morissette is coming to Montreal in July. The Canadian icon will be rocking out at the Bell Centre celebrating the 25th anniversary of her best-known album, Jagged Little Pill.

When: Tuesday, July 12

Time: 7 pm

Where: Centre Bell

Price: Starts at $61, available online

Not to be outdone by Osheaga, the FEQ has an impressive level of musical talent including the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morrissette, Maroon 5, Halsey, Half Moon Run, Charli XCX, Charlotte Cardin, and more.

When: July 6 – 17

Time: Varies

Where: Quebec City

Price: $29 – $299

Where to eat in Montreal this July

A four-day street food festival is taking over the Old Port in July to satisfy all of your taste buds.

The Festival StreetFood Montréal will celebrate the flavours of Asia, Europe, and South America at the timeless Clock Tower Quay, dishing up more than 100 street food creations ranging from takoyaki, churros, dim sum, tornado potatoes, and fresh mango papaya salad — to name a few.

Admission to the nighttime market will cost a smooth $3 and will showcase “authentic international dishes masterfully crafted by over 20 of our favourite local restaurants and chefs,” say event organizers.

When: July 7 – 10

Time: Thursday, 5 – 11 pm; Friday – Sunday, 12 – 11 pm

Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Montreal

Price: $3 admission

Nikkei cuisine combines Peruvian and Japanese culinary traditions in a fusion that’s light and refreshing yet packed with flavour.

It opened at the end of June and offers a stunning new cocktail and tapas bar to Montrealers looking for a sleek and sexy dining option in July.

Address: 1577 ave. Laurier Est

Hours: 4 – 10:30 pm

It’s only fitting that a Hawaiian poke spot that markets itself as a “plate-lunch casse-croûte” will be popping up in Old Montreal.

The Kama’āina Experience, the self-described “authentic cuisine of the Hawaiian Islands in Montreal,” is hosting a pop-up on July 24 at the Old Port’s Restaurant L’Original.

The Kama’āina Experience says it is “proud to give you authentic local-style Hawaiian cuisine, that will have you reminiscing about your time in Hawaii, or have you planning a trip there.”

When: Sunday, July 24

Time: 4 – 10 pm

Where: Restaurant L’Original

Price: $80 minimum

If there’s one cuisine that Montrealers could never get enough of, it’s Italian. Stellina is one of the newest spots in the game and is serving up dishes that are so exquisitely beautiful, that they belong in a magazine.

Address: 410 rue Saint-Jacques

Hours: 11:30 am – 3 pm, 5 – 11 pm

A brand new spot on the St. Lawrence River opened at the start of summer in the form of La Cantine, from Aire Commune.

We’re talkin’ great eats and even better views with long hours. On the gourmet menu, find lots of seafood, small bites, and fantastic drinks.

Address: 2 rue de la Commune Ouest

Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Have it this July, Montreal.