Oktoberfest: Massive three-day beer festival kicks off outside Montreal next week

Ty Jadah
Aug 30 2022, 3:30 pm
@oktoberfestderepentigny/Instagram

How about concluding the summertime festival season in Montreal with beer? And lots of it.

Marketed as the “most important craft beer festival in Quebec,” the Oktoberfest: Bières et Saveurs de Chambly will take place over three days in Repentigny, inviting guests to taste craft beers, ciders, meads, wines, as well as a wide range of local products from the four corners of Quebec.

The site is free for children under the age of 17 (who obviously can’t drink) and ranges from $18 (plastic cups) to $24 (glass) for adults. Once inside, four-ounce tasting glasses vary between $2 and $4.

All to say, there will be plenty of beer on tap.

The three-day fest’s craft vendors are as follows:

  • Alchimiste Microbrasserie (Joliette)
  • Brasserie Benelux (Montreal)
  • BG Brasserie Urbaine (Quebec)
  • Bièrerie Shelton (St-Basile-le-Grand)
  • Microbrasserie Le Bilboquet (Saint-Hyacinthe)
  • Brasserie L’Apothicaire (Saint-Jacques)
  • Brasserie La Fosse (Donnacona)
  • Brasserie Les 2 Frères (Terrebonne)
  • Brasserie Mille-Iles (Terrebonne)
  • Broue Shop Brasserie Artisanale (Sainte-Julie)
  • Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! (Montreal & St-Jerome)
  • Domaine Berthiaume (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu)
  • EtOH Brasserie (Montreal)
  • Hopfenstark (Montreal)
  • Microbrasserie La Houblonnerie (Laurentides)
  • Microbrasserie La Souche (Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury)
  • Lagabière (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu)
  • Microbrasserie Le Grimoire (Granby)
  • Le Temps d’une Pinte (Trois-Rivières)
  • Les Trois Mousquetaires (Brossard)
  • Microbrasserie Trois-Lacs (Vaudreuil)
  • Livingstone Brewing (Franklin)
  • Les Bières Lobeva (Montreal)
  • Brasserie MaltCo (Quebec)
  • Brasserie Artisanale Maltstrom (Notre-Dame-des-Prairies)
  • Microbrasserie du Lièvre (Mont-Laurier)
  • Microbrasserie La Chasse-Pinte (l’Anse St-Jean)
  • Ô Quai des Brasseurs (Bécanour)
  • Perspective Microbrasserie (Saint-Liboire)
  • Microbrasserie Pit Caribou (Cap d’Espoir)
  • Microbrasserie Ruisseau Noir (Terrbonne)
  • Le Saint-Bock Brasserie Artisanale (Montreal)
  • Shawbridge Microbrasserie (Prévost)
  • Trou du Diable (Shawinigan)

Bières et Saveurs de Chambly says tens of thousands of festivalgoers are expected at the event — which has been going on every year since 2002.

Located on the banks of the Richelieu River at the Fort Chambly National Historic Site, the country-style fest also has live music, comedy shows, and various activities for children.

Oktoberfest: Bières et Saveurs de Chambly

When: September 9 to 11
Time: Friday, 3 to 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: 396 Rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny
Price:$18 to $24 entrance fee

