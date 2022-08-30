Oktoberfest: Massive three-day beer festival kicks off outside Montreal next week
How about concluding the summertime festival season in Montreal with beer? And lots of it.
Marketed as the “most important craft beer festival in Quebec,” the Oktoberfest: Bières et Saveurs de Chambly will take place over three days in Repentigny, inviting guests to taste craft beers, ciders, meads, wines, as well as a wide range of local products from the four corners of Quebec.
The site is free for children under the age of 17 (who obviously can’t drink) and ranges from $18 (plastic cups) to $24 (glass) for adults. Once inside, four-ounce tasting glasses vary between $2 and $4.
All to say, there will be plenty of beer on tap.
The three-day fest’s craft vendors are as follows:
- Alchimiste Microbrasserie (Joliette)
- Brasserie Benelux (Montreal)
- BG Brasserie Urbaine (Quebec)
- Bièrerie Shelton (St-Basile-le-Grand)
- Microbrasserie Le Bilboquet (Saint-Hyacinthe)
- Brasserie L’Apothicaire (Saint-Jacques)
- Brasserie La Fosse (Donnacona)
- Brasserie Les 2 Frères (Terrebonne)
- Brasserie Mille-Iles (Terrebonne)
- Broue Shop Brasserie Artisanale (Sainte-Julie)
- Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! (Montreal & St-Jerome)
- Domaine Berthiaume (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu)
- EtOH Brasserie (Montreal)
- Hopfenstark (Montreal)
- Microbrasserie La Houblonnerie (Laurentides)
- Microbrasserie La Souche (Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury)
- Lagabière (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu)
- Microbrasserie Le Grimoire (Granby)
- Le Temps d’une Pinte (Trois-Rivières)
- Les Trois Mousquetaires (Brossard)
- Microbrasserie Trois-Lacs (Vaudreuil)
- Livingstone Brewing (Franklin)
- Les Bières Lobeva (Montreal)
- Brasserie MaltCo (Quebec)
- Brasserie Artisanale Maltstrom (Notre-Dame-des-Prairies)
- Microbrasserie du Lièvre (Mont-Laurier)
- Microbrasserie La Chasse-Pinte (l’Anse St-Jean)
- Ô Quai des Brasseurs (Bécanour)
- Perspective Microbrasserie (Saint-Liboire)
- Microbrasserie Pit Caribou (Cap d’Espoir)
- Microbrasserie Ruisseau Noir (Terrbonne)
- Le Saint-Bock Brasserie Artisanale (Montreal)
- Shawbridge Microbrasserie (Prévost)
- Trou du Diable (Shawinigan)
Bières et Saveurs de Chambly says tens of thousands of festivalgoers are expected at the event — which has been going on every year since 2002.
Located on the banks of the Richelieu River at the Fort Chambly National Historic Site, the country-style fest also has live music, comedy shows, and various activities for children.
Oktoberfest: Bières et Saveurs de Chambly
When: September 9 to 11
Time: Friday, 3 to 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: 396 Rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny
Price:$18 to $24 entrance fee