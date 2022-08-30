How about concluding the summertime festival season in Montreal with beer? And lots of it.

Marketed as the “most important craft beer festival in Quebec,” the Oktoberfest: Bières et Saveurs de Chambly will take place over three days in Repentigny, inviting guests to taste craft beers, ciders, meads, wines, as well as a wide range of local products from the four corners of Quebec.

The site is free for children under the age of 17 (who obviously can’t drink) and ranges from $18 (plastic cups) to $24 (glass) for adults. Once inside, four-ounce tasting glasses vary between $2 and $4.

All to say, there will be plenty of beer on tap.

The three-day fest’s craft vendors are as follows:

Alchimiste Microbrasserie (Joliette)

Brasserie Benelux (Montreal)

BG Brasserie Urbaine (Quebec)

Bièrerie Shelton (St-Basile-le-Grand)

Microbrasserie Le Bilboquet (Saint-Hyacinthe)

Brasserie L’Apothicaire (Saint-Jacques)

Brasserie La Fosse (Donnacona)

Brasserie Les 2 Frères (Terrebonne)

Brasserie Mille-Iles (Terrebonne)

Broue Shop Brasserie Artisanale (Sainte-Julie)

Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! (Montreal & St-Jerome)

Domaine Berthiaume (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu)

EtOH Brasserie (Montreal)

Hopfenstark (Montreal)

Microbrasserie La Houblonnerie (Laurentides)

Microbrasserie La Souche (Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury)

Lagabière (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu)

Microbrasserie Le Grimoire (Granby)

Le Temps d’une Pinte (Trois-Rivières)

Les Trois Mousquetaires (Brossard)

Microbrasserie Trois-Lacs (Vaudreuil)

Livingstone Brewing (Franklin)

Les Bières Lobeva (Montreal)

Brasserie MaltCo (Quebec)

Brasserie Artisanale Maltstrom (Notre-Dame-des-Prairies)

Microbrasserie du Lièvre (Mont-Laurier)

Microbrasserie La Chasse-Pinte (l’Anse St-Jean)

Ô Quai des Brasseurs (Bécanour)

Perspective Microbrasserie (Saint-Liboire)

Microbrasserie Pit Caribou (Cap d’Espoir)

Microbrasserie Ruisseau Noir (Terrbonne)

Le Saint-Bock Brasserie Artisanale (Montreal)

Shawbridge Microbrasserie (Prévost)

Trou du Diable (Shawinigan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oktoberfest de Repentigny (@oktoberfestderepentigny)

Bières et Saveurs de Chambly says tens of thousands of festivalgoers are expected at the event — which has been going on every year since 2002.

Located on the banks of the Richelieu River at the Fort Chambly National Historic Site, the country-style fest also has live music, comedy shows, and various activities for children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oktoberfest de Repentigny (@oktoberfestderepentigny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oktoberfest de Repentigny (@oktoberfestderepentigny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oktoberfest de Repentigny (@oktoberfestderepentigny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oktoberfest de Repentigny (@oktoberfestderepentigny)

When: September 9 to 11

Time: Friday, 3 to 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 396 Rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny

Price:$18 to $24 entrance fee