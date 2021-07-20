Search for mythical giants on an illuminated Mont Tremblant path all summer

The historic Mont Tremblant has been transformed into a searching ground for giants.

For the rest of the summer, the renowned ski mountain is hosting an enchanted, illuminated hiking trail where participants can embark on a quest to find the last sleeping giant on earth.

The adventure is produced by Moment Factory, the company known for its illuminations of the Jacques-Cartier bridge.

The hunt, known as Tonga Lumina, is a 1.5 km night walk and sensory experience that takes place on a stone dust illuminated pathway in the heart of nature, according to the company’s website.

The Mont-Tremblant trail has been lit up with light projections and mythical storytelling as giant-seekers must trek through a 1.5 km nocturnal hike to find the slumbering giant at the top of the mountain.

The adventure starts at the base of Mont-Tremblant. A chairlift transports its investigators to the “Twilight Portal” where a colourful lit path weaves its way through the woods to a series of mysterious checkpoints in pursuit of the giant.

Tourism Tremblant says “sanitary measures have been carefully developed” and guest’s cooperation is “essential” to the relaunch of the mountain’s tourist activities.

The path’s capacity has been reduced from 300 to 175 and groups depart every 30 minutes to ensure physical distancing. The site has hand sanitizers installed at various spots throughout the site and giant-seekers are asked to reserve for a spot online to ensure the max capacity is being met.

The crusade departures vary according to sunset and Tonga Lumina recommends to check its website often for specific hours. The hike takes roughly an hour to complete.

Prices are age-oriented and range from $12.50 to $28.50 while kids ages zero to five get to search for a giant for free.

Tonga Lumina will be open every day from now until September 6, before exclusively opening on weekends until the trail’s final day on October 16.

When: Every day until September 6 and weekends from September 7 to October 16

Time: Varies according to sunset hours

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: $12.50 – $26.50, available online and on-site