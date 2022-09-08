Welcome to Mayo: 16 places in Quebec with funny and unique names

Is there a better road trip feeling than pulling over and posing with a funny town’s name sign?

Something about “Bienvenue à Mayo, Quebec” just looks good on your social media channels.

A quick rummage through the Municipality Canada website has yielded a bunch of unique-sounding town names in Quebec.

And yes, some are admittedly childish but come on — Quebec has a Dixville AND a St-Tite?

Here are the 16 places that stood out to us at Daily Hive:

Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha!

Fun fact: the town of Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha! is the only town in the world with two exclamation points in its name.

According to the municipality’s website, popular belief regarding the town’s name is that explorers, seeing Lake Témiscouata from the heights, exclaimed: “Ah! Ah! Here is the lake!”

Mayo

Irish settlers originally named this town — located northeast of Gatineau — “Parish of St. Malachy”, after a 12th-century archbishop.

The name was changed to Mayo in 1954, not after the condiment but the county of Mayo in Northern Ireland.

But let’s just pretend there’s a giant Hellman’s factory there and mayonnaise is legally required to be in everyone’s fridge at all times.

Anse Qui-Pue

Anse Qui-Pue is a popular fishing bay located about 45 kilometres from Saint-André (Bas-Saint-Laurent). The name literally translates to “Stinky Cove” — come on.

Trois-Pistoles

Trois-Pistoles is a city in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec. Legend has it, that a sailor accidentally dropped his gun into a river in 1621 when he was going for a drink of water. “Dammit, here are three lost pistols,” history claims.

Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine

Madeleine, right we get it. Do we need to double down?

Les Boules

Les Boules is a small town of about 400, named after the rounded shape of offshore rocks along the St-Lawrence River.

I understand that I’m a 35-year-old man but “Les Boules” translates to “The Balls.”

St-Tite

Classic.

Dixville

Wait wait, Quebec has balls, almost a tit, and a Dixville?

Okay, okay, I’m done.

Tête-à-la-Baleine

Tête-à-la-Baleine owes its name to a whale-shaped island in the nearby “Toutes-Îles” archipelago in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.

It literally means “Whale’s Head.”

Baie-Johan-Beetz

No, Baie-Johan-Beetz is NOT the name of a popular DJ. It’s a small village in the Côte-Nord region.

La Tuque

Attache ta tuque, La Tuque!

Métabetchouan-Lac-à-la-Croix

This mouthful of a name is part of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region so technically, one could say, “Métabetchouan-Lac-à-la-Croix of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean” for a nice unintentional musical chorus.

Corps-Mort

You might not want to travel to this island off the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, which is shaped like a corpse to which it gets its name (“Dead Body” in English).

No thanks.

Lac Pas d’Eau

Interesting choice to choose a lake whose name translates to “No Water Lake.” It’s not true, north of the Manicouagan Reservoir, Lac Pas d’Eau does have water. It’s to, you know, confuse… ducks?

Baie des Tous-Nus

Baie des Tous-Nus (“Stark Naked Bay”) in Port-Cartier is a popular spot for rock climbers. Clothed rock climbers that is, despite what its name may imply.

Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague-du-Cap-Tourmente

Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague-du-Cap-Tourmente is a parish municipality in Quebec, a relic of the seigneurial system of New France.

It also sounds like a superhero’s full name.

Have no fear, Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague-du-Cap-Tourmente is here!

Want to keep laughing local? Check out a barrelful of original Daily Hive memes for Montrealers right here and round two right here!