Mid-month action: 17 cool things to do in Montreal this weekend
We’ve somehow already reached the halfway point of October. And if you want to feel like your weekend zooms by just as fast, here are a bunch of great things to do in Montreal.
From a city-wide ramen noodle festival to concerts, an NBA game, Halloween events, and everything in between, there’s no shortage of events to keep you busy all weekend.
RAMEN RAMEN
View this post on Instagram
Noodle lovers rejoice! Montreal’s inaugural city-wide ramen noodle festival will conclude its week-long run this weekend.
The first edition of RAMEN RAMEN is taking place across 24 participating Montreal restaurants and festivalgoers are invited to taste a featured ramen dish from each participating restaurant and vote for their favourites on the RAMEN RAMEN Facebook page.
When: From now until October 16
Time: Various times
Where: 24 restaurants around Montreal, full list right here
Price: Various prices
Demi Lovato
View this post on Instagram
The 30-year-old American singer Demi Lovato will be rocking out L’Olympia on Sunday as part of her “Holy Fvck” tour.
When: Sunday, October 16
Time: 8 pm (show), 6:30 pm (doors)
Where: L’Olympia
Price: Starting at $82, available online
Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics
View this post on Instagram
The good news: there will be NBA in Montreal this weekend.
The bad news: tickets are expensive.
If you have the means, soak up the Toronto Raptors take on the Boston Celtics at the Bell Centre on Friday as part of an exhibition game.
When: Friday, October 14
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Starting at $154, available online
Private Import Wines Fair
View this post on Instagram
The largest gathering of artisan winemakers in Canada is touching down in Montreal all weekend.
Presented by the SAQ, the private import wine show will showcase some 800 products for all you wineys out there.
When: October 15 to 17
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Marché Bonsecours, 350 rue Saint-Paul
Price: $25 to $100
VéloVolant
Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s
Superman people biking through the forest!
If you want to soak up Quebec’s fall foliage from a different vantage point this season, Au Diable Vert offers the world’s highest suspended bicycle ride, the VéloVolant.
Outdoor enthusiasts can peddle off an elevated platform and cycle over one kilometre of the suspended trail at Station de Montagne — an award-winning outdoor venue, over 30 metres feet above the peaks of Jay Peak and Mont Sutton.
When: From now until October 15
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 169 chemin Staines, Glen Sutton
Price: $35 – $50
Tonga Lumina
View this post on Instagram
The historic Mont-Tremblant has once again been transformed into a searching ground for giants.
The renowned ski mountain is hosting an enchanted, illuminated hiking trail where participants can embark on a quest to find the last sleeping giant on earth.
The adventure is produced by Moment Factory, the company known for its illuminations of the Jacques-Cartier bridge and the aforementioned AURA.
The hunt, known as Tonga Lumina, is a 1.5 km night walk and sensory experience that takes place on a stone-dusted, illuminated pathway in the heart of nature.
When: From now until October 15
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: $13 to $29, available online and on-site
Haunted Montreal
View this post on Instagram
Take a guided tour of the paranormal and dive into the spooky history of Old Montreal, Griffintown, and haunted pubs across downtown.
When: October 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 31
Time: 8 and 8:30 pm
Where: Downtown, Griffintown, Old Montreal
Price: $24.50
Illumi Laval – Féerie de Lumières
View this post on Instagram
Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but part of Laval will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.
Illumi has kicked off the Féerie des Lumières portion of its massive 25 million LED light show, specifically devoted to the Halloween season.
The new site will shine bright with Halloween creatures, thousands of illuminated pumpkins, and soundtracks from classic horror films.
When: From now until October 31
Time: 6:30 to 9 pm
Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir
Price: $19.75 to $31.75, available online
Fright Fest – La Ronde
The biggest amusement park in Montreal goes big-time Halloween until the end of the month.
For thrills by day, kids and families can enjoy the fun of Fright Fest by experiencing La Ronde’s Halloween-themed shows: Freaky Monsters and Ribambelle Shows. There’s also a Pumpkin Party for kids
But be warned, after 5:30 pm, the park will become more terrifying than ever, and it’s probably wise to get kiddies home before then
The famous Chainsaw Guys, Roaming Souls, and other creatures will be unleashed to wreak havoc on the innocent. And after sunset, it’s Fright by Night with chilling scare zones like the Vampire Lair, Zombie Camp, and Demon’s Hell. The festival will also showcase haunted houses with the return of Evil Circus 3D, District 510 – in the dark, and Cursed Farm.
When: Until October 30
Time: Various times
Where: La Ronde
Price: All-day passes begin at $39.99
Gardens of Light — Jardin botanique de Montréal
View this post on Instagram
There’s no denying Montreal is gorgeous during the fall and the city’s Gardens of Light help to amplify its beauty ten-fold.
Espace pour la vie is celebrating its 30th year of the magical Gardens of Light and this time around, the venue is hosting Ode to the Moon, transforming the site’s Japanese Garden into a mesmerizing spot to soak up the fall’s natural colours and the event’s setup array of different lights and hues.
The First Nations Garden takes guests into the “seasons of life,” highlighting the spirits of our planet’s elements.
The Chinese Garden also shines bright with hundreds of lanterns telling the story of Pangu, a primordial figure known for separating heaven and Earth in Chinese mythology.
All in all, the one-stop venue offers three magical gardens that are oozing with photo opportunities and spectacular sights until the end of October. If it’s not yet on your must-do radar for the fall, you might want to make it so.
When: Every day until October 31
Time: Sunday to Thursday, 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday, 9 am to 10 pm
Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est
Price: $11 to $22
AURA
View this post on Instagram
The timeless Notre Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.
It’s seriously breathtaking.
When: Every day in October
Time: 6 to 9 pm (varies per day)
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online
La Cuisine Privée
View this post on Instagram
When it comes to autumn dining, can you really do better than being surrounded by lush maple syrup forests in the Montreal area countryside?
Come on, a full stomach AND endless photo opportunities…
La Cuisine Privée has reopened its seasonal dining room, offering brunch and dinner service from Friday to Sunday during the autumn harvest seasons.
The bring-your-own wine restaurant is located inside a rustic chalet-style venue just outside the countryside town of Ormstown — just over an hour outside of Montreal.
When: Now until October 30
Time: Friday & Saturday, 5 to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 2 pm
Where: 3240 chemin Erskin, Hinchinbrooke
Price: $40 to $54
Nuit de Terreur
View this post on Instagram
Quebec’s biggest haunted house, Nuit de Terreur, is a 30-minute trek through a horror maze with 45 different monsters and ghouls — some of whom might even attack you.
When: October 14 to 15, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30
Time: 7 to 11:30 pm
Where: 5545 B Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval
Price: $39.99 to $49.99, available online
Citrouilleville
View this post on Instagram
Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, and pumpkin picking, plus the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.
When: Weekends until October 30
Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm
Where: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique
Price: $10 to $15
Malefycia
View this post on Instagram
This adult-only haunted house is not for the faint of heart.
It’s actually marketed as “immersive horror theatre” which means guests become part of the story.
It’s going to be a hard no here, but power to you if you have the stones…
When: October 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30
Time: Various times
Where: 6945 avenue du Parc
Price: $66 to $120, available online
Find the Key
‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?
Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in: The Unknown, Insomnium, The Cabin in the Woods, and Haunted Pirate Ship.
Of all the rooms, only The Unknown comes with an age warning and disclaimer. The experience has been described as “an escape room that turns into a nightmare.” It also holds the smallest guest capacity (2 to 4).
Find the Key has been internationally praised for its difficulty and originality on sites like Tripadvisor, World of Escapes, and Room Escape.
When: Every day in October
Time: Tuesday to Thursday, 4 pm to midnight; Friday to Saturday, 10 to 1 am; Sunday, 10 am to 10:30 pm
Where: 1000 Atateken Street #101
Price: $20 to $25 per person
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
View this post on Instagram
Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.
When: From now until October 16
Where: OASIS immersion — 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online