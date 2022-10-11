Get slurping: Montreal's first-ever ramen noodle festival is now on

Noodle lovers rejoice! Montreal’s inaugural city-wide ramen festival officially kicks off today.

The first edition of RAMEN RAMEN is taking place across 24 participating Montreal restaurants from Tuesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 16. Festivalgoers are invited to taste a featured ramen dish from each participating restaurant and vote for their favourites on the RAMEN RAMEN Facebook page.

The People’s Choice Award will be given to the ramen with the most likes and each

member of the festival’s quality jury will award their favourite ramen dish in all of Montreal at the festival’s end.

“The goal is to offer ramen lovers an exciting offer for a week to celebrate this mythical dish,” says RAMEN RAMEN in a news release shared with Daily Hive.

Ramen fans can purchase the RAMEN RAMEN passport for $5 at any participating restaurant which will allow them to take advantage of a 10% discount on each featured dish.

The event is organized by YATAI MTL, the non-profit organization behind Montreal’s popular Japanese street food festival.

Here’s the list of Montreal spots that will be taking part in the festival:

Bar MajesThé

Biiru

Boswell Brasserie

Grenade

Hanzo Izakaya

Hono Ramen

Imadake

Kinto Ramen Laval

Kinto Ramen Côte-des-Neiges

Kinto Ramen Union

La Belle Tonki

La Bêtise

La Bêtise St-Bruno

La Bêtise Verdun

La Cale Pub Zéro Déchet

NeoTokyo Ramen

Ramen Isshin

Ramen Nakamichi

Restaurant de l’ITHQ

Sansotei Ramen Mont-Royal

Sansotei Ramen Ste-Catherine

Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop

Tsukuyomi Ramen Mile-End

Umami Ramen & Izakaya

For more information on RAMEN RAMEN, click here.