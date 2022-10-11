Get slurping: Montreal's first-ever ramen noodle festival is now on
Noodle lovers rejoice! Montreal’s inaugural city-wide ramen festival officially kicks off today.
The first edition of RAMEN RAMEN is taking place across 24 participating Montreal restaurants from Tuesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 16. Festivalgoers are invited to taste a featured ramen dish from each participating restaurant and vote for their favourites on the RAMEN RAMEN Facebook page.
The People’s Choice Award will be given to the ramen with the most likes and each
member of the festival’s quality jury will award their favourite ramen dish in all of Montreal at the festival’s end.
“The goal is to offer ramen lovers an exciting offer for a week to celebrate this mythical dish,” says RAMEN RAMEN in a news release shared with Daily Hive.
Ramen fans can purchase the RAMEN RAMEN passport for $5 at any participating restaurant which will allow them to take advantage of a 10% discount on each featured dish.
The event is organized by YATAI MTL, the non-profit organization behind Montreal’s popular Japanese street food festival.
Here’s the list of Montreal spots that will be taking part in the festival:
- Bar MajesThé
- Biiru
- Boswell Brasserie
- Grenade
- Hanzo Izakaya
- Hono Ramen
- Imadake
- Kinto Ramen Laval
- Kinto Ramen Côte-des-Neiges
- Kinto Ramen Union
- La Belle Tonki
- La Bêtise
- La Bêtise St-Bruno
- La Bêtise Verdun
- La Cale Pub Zéro Déchet
- NeoTokyo Ramen
- Ramen Isshin
- Ramen Nakamichi
- Restaurant de l’ITHQ
- Sansotei Ramen Mont-Royal
- Sansotei Ramen Ste-Catherine
- Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop
- Tsukuyomi Ramen Mile-End
- Umami Ramen & Izakaya
For more information on RAMEN RAMEN, click here.