Toronto Raptors will play pre-season game in Montreal this fall

Jul 26 2022, 8:16 pm
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball fans in Montreal will soon be able to see some big league action in person without having to leave town.

It was announced on Tuesday by NBA analyst Peter Yannopoulos that a pre-season game between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics would take place at the Bell Centre.

While the Montreal matchup is set for October, an exact date has not yet been determined.

This is the fifth time the Raptors will host a game in Montreal. The last time they played at the Bell Centre was in 2018 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The city got its own professional basketball team when the Montreal Alliance joined Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) last year.

