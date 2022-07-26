Toronto Raptors will play pre-season game in Montreal this fall

Basketball fans in Montreal will soon be able to see some big league action in person without having to leave town.

It was announced on Tuesday by NBA analyst Peter Yannopoulos that a pre-season game between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics would take place at the Bell Centre.

La NBA de retour à MONTRÉAL! Les Raptors de Toronto contre les Celtics de Boston, octobre 2022! #OuiPapa 🇨🇦 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/bIErGWhys4 — Peter Yannopoulos (@PeteYannopoulos) July 25, 2022

While the Montreal matchup is set for October, an exact date has not yet been determined.

This is the fifth time the Raptors will host a game in Montreal. The last time they played at the Bell Centre was in 2018 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The city got its own professional basketball team when the Montreal Alliance joined Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) last year.