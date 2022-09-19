Autumn in Quebec will soon arrive with bursts of colour, aroma, and flavour. As we enter the last stretch of summer, the changing foliage is about to hit.

Fans of sweater weather, this is your time to shine.

There’s something magical about seeing the leaves switch from summer-time green to flame red. And while there are plenty of incredible places to watch the leaves change right here in our own backyard, the prettiest seasonal sights can be found at various parks throughout the province.

Quebec’s Tourism website, Bonjour Québec, is making it easy for people to check out the beautiful foliage throughout the province.

Even though a number of parks currently are in the “beginning soon” and “early” stages, this is a great map to keep in your virtual back pocket for the upcoming season.

If you’re looking to check out some “early” fall foliage over the weekend, check out one of the parks listed below, which are showing leaves in the green to light orange stages, which still make for some pretty gorgeous sights.

Eastern Townships: Early

Early Mont Tremblant: Early

Early Lanaudière: Early

Early Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury: Early

Be sure to check back in over the coming weeks when the foliage turns to peak season, making for the ultimate autumn backdrop.

The website urges travellers to dress for the weather, noting that ideal fall clothes are materials like wool and polar fleece. Windy and rainy days call for a windbreaker/rain jacket. The site recommends wool socks, waterproof shoes or hiking boots for long treks and to always wear layers, so you can adjust your outfit to the cooling weather on the fly.