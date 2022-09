Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman people biking through the forest!

If you want to soak up Quebec’s fall foliage from a different vantage point this season, Au Diable Vert offers the world’s highest suspended bicycle ride, the VĂ©loVolant.

Outdoor enthusiasts can peddle off an elevated platform and cycle over one kilometre of the suspended trail at Station de Montagne — an award-winning four-season outdoor venue, over 30 metres feet above the peaks of Jay Peak and Mont Sutton.

Think of it as a fuse between ziplining, a roller coaster, and cycling but at a much gentler pace and substituting a bike path for ravines, waterfalls, and maple tree and pine forests.

“Unique in Canada, VĂ©loVolant is an innovative and ecological activity that lets you soar through the treetops,” says the website. “Experience a view of Au Diable Vert from the tree canopy on a suspended recumbent bicycle, which travels only as fast as your pedal strokes.”

The 45-minute trek is open every day until October 15 and ranges from $35 to $50 (depending on age) and is about 90 minutes outside of Montreal.

Bring a camera and tie those shoes on tight!

When; Every day until October 15

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Where: 169, chemin Staines, Glen Sutton

Price: $35 – $50