Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman people biking through the forest!

If you want to soak up Quebec’s fall foliage from a different vantage point this season, Au Diable Vert offers the world’s highest suspended bicycle ride, the VéloVolant.

Outdoor enthusiasts can peddle off an elevated platform and cycle over one kilometre of the suspended trail at Station de Montagne — an award-winning four-season outdoor venue, over 30 metres feet above the peaks of Jay Peak and Mont Sutton.

Think of it as a fuse between ziplining, a roller coaster, and cycling but at a much gentler pace and substituting a bike path for ravines, waterfalls, and maple tree and pine forests.

“Unique in Canada, VéloVolant is an innovative and ecological activity that lets you soar through the treetops,” says the website. “Experience a view of Au Diable Vert from the tree canopy on a suspended recumbent bicycle, which travels only as fast as your pedal strokes.”

The 45-minute trek is open every day until October 15 and ranges from $35 to $50 (depending on age) and is about 90 minutes outside of Montreal.

Bring a camera and tie those shoes on tight!

When; Every day until October 15

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Where: 169, chemin Staines, Glen Sutton

Price: $35 – $50