It’s the spookiest season of all, Montreal. And the city is bustling with creepy, scary, and fun Halloween things to do until the end of the month.

Sure, you can cozy up and watch a scary movie or two but considering how the last two-plus years have gone, it might be high time to get out across Montreal and enjoy some Halloween events.

We’re talkin’ costumes, food, haunted houses, concerts, pumpkins, and film festivals.

There’s a little bit of everything in Montreal this October for Halloween. Here’s what should be on your spooky season radar.

The largest Rocky Horror Picture Show in North America is returning to Montreal this month. Details have been scarce after having consecutive scaled-down events due to the pandemic but it will return.

It’s just a question of in what fashion. Literally. Traditionally, Montreal’s three-day Halloween event screens the original 1975 cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show,

Audience members are encouraged to get involved by yelling, singing, dancing, and throwing special props around the room, while appropriately dressed.

It’s wild.

When: TBA

Time: TBA

Where: TBA

Price: TBA

The biggest amusement park in Montreal goes big-time Halloween until the end of the month.

For thrills by day, kids and families can enjoy the fun of Fright Fest by experiencing La Ronde’s Halloween-themed shows: Freaky Monsters and Ribambelle Shows. There’s also a Pumpkin Party for kids

But be warned, after 5:30 pm, the park will become more terrifying than ever, and it’s probably wise to get kiddies home before then

The famous Chainsaw Guys, Roaming Souls, and other creatures will be unleashed to wreak havoc on the innocent. And after sunset, it’s Fright by Night with chilling scare zones like the Vampire Lair, Zombie Camp, and Demon’s Hell. The festival will also showcase haunted houses with the return of Evil Circus 3D, District 510 – in the dark, and Cursed Farm.

When: Until October 30

Time: Various times

Where: La Ronde

Price: All-day passes begin at $39.99

Several Montreal churches are hosting candlelight Halloween concerts at the end of the month.

Enjoy full bands and iconic Halloween-themed music like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and songs from John Carpenter movies, all surrounded by candles.

When: October 18, 21, 26, 31

Time: 7 and 9:15 pm

Where: Salle Fenplast, Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleur, Cathedral Christ Church

Price: $30 to $50, available online

Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but part of Laval will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.

Illumi has kicked off the Féerie des Lumières portion of its massive 25 million LED light show, specifically devoted to the Halloween season.

The new site will shine bright with Halloween creatures, thousands of illuminated pumpkins, and soundtracks from classic horror films.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir

Price: $19.75 to $31.75, available online

Take a guided tour of the paranormal and dive into the spooky history of Old Montreal, Griffintown, and haunted pubs across downtown.

When: October 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 31

Time: 8 and 8:30 pm

Where: Downtown, Griffintown, Old Montreal

Price: $24.50

Quebec’s biggest haunted house, Nuit de Terreur, is a 30-minute trek through a horror maze with 45 different monsters and ghouls — some of whom might even attack you.

When: October 14 to 15, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30

Time: 7 to 11:30 pm

Where: 5545 B Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval

Price: $39.99 to $49.99, available online

On Halloween weekend, La Voûte invites guests to its renowned ball, inspired by the famous evenings of Heidi Klum and her costume parties.

Located inside a 1920s bank vault, toss on your most impressive costume for a night filled with spooky costumes, dancing, and booze.

When: Monday, October 31

Time: 8 pm to 3 am

Where: 360 rue Saint-Jacques

Price: TBA

This adult-only haunted house is not for the faint of heart.

It’s actually marketed as “immersive horror theatre” which means guests become part of the story.

It’s going to be a hard no here, but power to you if you have the stones…

When: October 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30

Time: Various times

Where: 6945 avenue du Parc

Price: $66 to $120, available online

Is there a better place to go ghost hunting than the historic streets of Old Montreal during Halloween?

When: Now until October 31

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: 360 rue Saint-François-Xavier Street

Price: $29

The Casino de Montréal says it has the biggest Halloween costume party in Montreal.

Admission is free, you just need a costume to join. Plus, the casino gives out prizes to the best dressed.

Heck, maybe you’ll even win a few treats at the slots!

When: October 28 and 29

Time: 7 pm

Where: Casino de Montréal

Price: Free admission

There is over 2 km of indoor Halloween fun at the Old Port’s SOS Labyrinthe.

Can you get through the entire spooky maze?

This one is fun for the whole family (i.e. nothing is going to reach out and scare the crud out of you…)

When: Weekends until October 31

Time: 11 am to 5:30 pm

Where: 360 Rue de la Commune E,, Hangar 16 — Entrance to quai de l’Horloge,

Price: $16.75 to $18.75

A sorcerer and unusual creatures have taken over the Main Greenhouse at Montreal’s Botanical Garden.

Bring the family to check out ghost trees, magical potions, witches, and animals.

When: Until October 31

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est, Jardin botanique de Montréal

Price: $11 to $22

Who is Simon McTavish?

On Halloween night in 1856, a lamplighter works up the courage to venture out to the haunted McTavish mausoleum, on Mount Royal.

His ghost is said to still linger around.

Check out the story and artifacts from the legendary local haunting story at the Pointe-à-Callière museum all month.

When: October 18 to 21, 25 to 28

Time: 10 am to 2:30 pm

Where: 350 place Royale, Old Montreal

Price: $17 to $25

The Pointe-à-Callière museum will be exploring the history of the two oldest cemeteries in Montreal at the end of the month.

Is there a better time to revel in cemeteries?

When: Friday, October 28

Time: 7 pm

Where: 350 place Royale, Old Montreal

Price: $7

The Smashing Pumpkins — the alternative rock band that’s been…smashing pumpkins since the late ’80s — are stopping in Montreal on October 26 as part of the band’s Spirits On Fire Tour.

Billy Corgan and co. will be joined by Jane’s Addiction.

Can it get any more Halloweeny than that on the big stage?

When: Wednesday, October 26

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bell Centre

Price: Starts at $74, available online

Dance to cult 1980s hits, goth, industrial, post-punk, synth-pop, and more at this massive cabaret Halloween costume party.

When: Friday, October 28

Time: 9 pm

Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982 rue Ste. Catherine

Price: $16.50, available online

Sneak off the island and enjoy some corn mazes, pumpkins, Halloween monsters, and top-notch photo ops.

When: October 15 to 16, 22, and 29

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 75 Rte 201, Coteau-du-Lac

Price: $11 to $22, available online

Spooky season doesn’t always have to be spooky, sometimes it’s just flat-out adorable.

For the second year in a row Montreal’s dogs (and their owners) will be meeting up for a Halloween — or in this case, “Pawlloween” — party.

DOGS DRESSED IN COSTUMES EVERYONE.

When: Saturday, October 29

Time: 2 pm

Where: Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier

Price: Free admission

Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins.

Upper Canada Village is hosting its annual massive pumpkin lantern festival.

Appropriately named Pumpkinferno, the outdoor display has over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins that are lit up at night on a long one-kilometre path set against a 19th-century backdrop.

When: From now until October 30

Time: 6:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Upper Canada Village — County Road 2

Price: $20 (general admission), free (four and younger)

Have you ever checked out a movie at the drive-in?

Because if you haven’t, you can for FREE this month. And if you have, you also can for FREE this month.

Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache — a smooth 40 km outside of Montreal — is showing a few Halloween classic flicks on the big screen, the outdoor big screen, that is.

On Friday, October 28, moviegoers can check out both The Exorcist (1973) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) for free.

When: October 28 to 30

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache, 455 avenue Mathers, Saint-Eustache

Price: Free

Since 2002, the ever-growing SPASM short-film festival has been highlighting the efforts of local horror and science fiction filmmakers. And it’s returning this month to get you spooked just in time for Halloween.

Now in its 21st edition, this year’s festival, which officially kicks off on October 20, will feature in-person showings of films from Quebec and the rest of the world.

SPASM was first classified as “amateur cinema,” but during its inaugural year, the quality of horror filmmaking was so surprising that the organizers decided to remove the “amateur” label for the next edition.

When: October 20 to 31

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Montreal

Price: $45 – $95

La Promenade Masson in Rosemont will be hosting a one-day Halloween market, offering pumpkins, food, treats, music, and games for the wee ones.

When: Saturday, October 29

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Promenade Masson

Price: Free admission

Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, and pumpkin picking, plus the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.

When: Weekends until October 30

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique

Price: $10 – $15