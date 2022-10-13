It’s the spookiest season of all, Montreal. And the city is bustling with creepy, scary, and fun Halloween things to do until the end of the month.
Sure, you can cozy up and watch a scary movie or two but considering how the last two-plus years have gone, it might be high time to get out across Montreal and enjoy some Halloween events.
We’re talkin’ costumes, food, haunted houses, concerts, pumpkins, and film festivals.
There’s a little bit of everything in Montreal this October for Halloween. Here’s what should be on your spooky season radar.
- You might also like:
- "That's not a f**king decoration": Hanging Halloween display in Montreal sparks debate online
- You can watch FREE Halloween movies at this drive-in outside Montreal
- Halloween-themed corgi "pawty" is coming to downtown Montreal
- Check out one-kilometre of glowing pumpkins just outside Montreal all month
- The ultimate Halloween movie list to scare your pants off all month (VIDEOS)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
View this post on Instagram
The largest Rocky Horror Picture Show in North America is returning to Montreal this month. Details have been scarce after having consecutive scaled-down events due to the pandemic but it will return.
It’s just a question of in what fashion. Literally. Traditionally, Montreal’s three-day Halloween event screens the original 1975 cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show,
Audience members are encouraged to get involved by yelling, singing, dancing, and throwing special props around the room, while appropriately dressed.
It’s wild.
When: TBA
Time: TBA
Where: TBA
Price: TBA
Fright Fest – La Ronde
The biggest amusement park in Montreal goes big-time Halloween until the end of the month.
For thrills by day, kids and families can enjoy the fun of Fright Fest by experiencing La Ronde’s Halloween-themed shows: Freaky Monsters and Ribambelle Shows. There’s also a Pumpkin Party for kids
But be warned, after 5:30 pm, the park will become more terrifying than ever, and it’s probably wise to get kiddies home before then
The famous Chainsaw Guys, Roaming Souls, and other creatures will be unleashed to wreak havoc on the innocent. And after sunset, it’s Fright by Night with chilling scare zones like the Vampire Lair, Zombie Camp, and Demon’s Hell. The festival will also showcase haunted houses with the return of Evil Circus 3D, District 510 – in the dark, and Cursed Farm.
When: Until October 30
Time: Various times
Where: La Ronde
Price: All-day passes begin at $39.99
Candlelight Halloween
View this post on Instagram
Several Montreal churches are hosting candlelight Halloween concerts at the end of the month.
Enjoy full bands and iconic Halloween-themed music like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and songs from John Carpenter movies, all surrounded by candles.
When: October 18, 21, 26, 31
Time: 7 and 9:15 pm
Where: Salle Fenplast, Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleur, Cathedral Christ Church
Price: $30 to $50, available online
Illumi Laval – Féerie de Lumières
View this post on Instagram
Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but part of Laval will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.
Illumi has kicked off the Féerie des Lumières portion of its massive 25 million LED light show, specifically devoted to the Halloween season.
The new site will shine bright with Halloween creatures, thousands of illuminated pumpkins, and soundtracks from classic horror films.
When: From now until October 31
Time: 6:30 to 9 pm
Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir
Price: $19.75 to $31.75, available online
Haunted Montreal
View this post on Instagram
Take a guided tour of the paranormal and dive into the spooky history of Old Montreal, Griffintown, and haunted pubs across downtown.
When: October 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 31
Time: 8 and 8:30 pm
Where: Downtown, Griffintown, Old Montreal
Price: $24.50
Nuit de Terreur
View this post on Instagram
Quebec’s biggest haunted house, Nuit de Terreur, is a 30-minute trek through a horror maze with 45 different monsters and ghouls — some of whom might even attack you.
When: October 14 to 15, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30
Time: 7 to 11:30 pm
Where: 5545 B Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval
Price: $39.99 to $49.99, available online
La Voûte Costume Ball
View this post on Instagram
On Halloween weekend, La Voûte invites guests to its renowned ball, inspired by the famous evenings of Heidi Klum and her costume parties.
Located inside a 1920s bank vault, toss on your most impressive costume for a night filled with spooky costumes, dancing, and booze.
When: Monday, October 31
Time: 8 pm to 3 am
Where: 360 rue Saint-Jacques
Price: TBA
Malefycia
View this post on Instagram
This adult-only haunted house is not for the faint of heart.
It’s actually marketed as “immersive horror theatre” which means guests become part of the story.
It’s going to be a hard no here, but power to you if you have the stones…
When: October 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30
Time: Various times
Where: 6945 avenue du Parc
Price: $66 to $120, available online
Ghosts of Old Montreal
Is there a better place to go ghost hunting than the historic streets of Old Montreal during Halloween?
When: Now until October 31
Time: 8:30 pm
Where: 360 rue Saint-François-Xavier Street
Price: $29
Casino de Montréal – Costume Party
View this post on Instagram
The Casino de Montréal says it has the biggest Halloween costume party in Montreal.
Admission is free, you just need a costume to join. Plus, the casino gives out prizes to the best dressed.
Heck, maybe you’ll even win a few treats at the slots!
When: October 28 and 29
Time: 7 pm
Where: Casino de Montréal
Price: Free admission
SOS Labyrinthe
View this post on Instagram
There is over 2 km of indoor Halloween fun at the Old Port’s SOS Labyrinthe.
Can you get through the entire spooky maze?
This one is fun for the whole family (i.e. nothing is going to reach out and scare the crud out of you…)
When: Weekends until October 31
Time: 11 am to 5:30 pm
Where: 360 Rue de la Commune E,, Hangar 16 — Entrance to quai de l’Horloge,
Price: $16.75 to $18.75
Halloween Shivers
View this post on Instagram
A sorcerer and unusual creatures have taken over the Main Greenhouse at Montreal’s Botanical Garden.
Bring the family to check out ghost trees, magical potions, witches, and animals.
When: Until October 31
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est, Jardin botanique de Montréal
Price: $11 to $22
The Legend of McTavish
Who is Simon McTavish?
On Halloween night in 1856, a lamplighter works up the courage to venture out to the haunted McTavish mausoleum, on Mount Royal.
His ghost is said to still linger around.
Check out the story and artifacts from the legendary local haunting story at the Pointe-à-Callière museum all month.
When: October 18 to 21, 25 to 28
Time: 10 am to 2:30 pm
Where: 350 place Royale, Old Montreal
Price: $17 to $25
Cemeteries of Montreal
View this post on Instagram
The Pointe-à-Callière museum will be exploring the history of the two oldest cemeteries in Montreal at the end of the month.
Is there a better time to revel in cemeteries?
When: Friday, October 28
Time: 7 pm
Where: 350 place Royale, Old Montreal
Price: $7
The Smashing Pumpkins
View this post on Instagram
The Smashing Pumpkins — the alternative rock band that’s been…smashing pumpkins since the late ’80s — are stopping in Montreal on October 26 as part of the band’s Spirits On Fire Tour.
Billy Corgan and co. will be joined by Jane’s Addiction.
Can it get any more Halloweeny than that on the big stage?
When: Wednesday, October 26
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Starts at $74, available online
The Dark Eighties Halloween
View this post on Instagram
Dance to cult 1980s hits, goth, industrial, post-punk, synth-pop, and more at this massive cabaret Halloween costume party.
When: Friday, October 28
Time: 9 pm
Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982 rue Ste. Catherine
Price: $16.50, available online
Festiv’Halloween
View this post on Instagram
Sneak off the island and enjoy some corn mazes, pumpkins, Halloween monsters, and top-notch photo ops.
When: October 15 to 16, 22, and 29
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 75 Rte 201, Coteau-du-Lac
Price: $11 to $22, available online
PAWLLOWEEN Pawty
Spooky season doesn’t always have to be spooky, sometimes it’s just flat-out adorable.
For the second year in a row Montreal’s dogs (and their owners) will be meeting up for a Halloween — or in this case, “Pawlloween” — party.
DOGS DRESSED IN COSTUMES EVERYONE.
When: Saturday, October 29
Time: 2 pm
Where: Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier
Price: Free admission
Pumpkinferno
View this post on Instagram
Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins.
Upper Canada Village is hosting its annual massive pumpkin lantern festival.
Appropriately named Pumpkinferno, the outdoor display has over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins that are lit up at night on a long one-kilometre path set against a 19th-century backdrop.
When: From now until October 30
Time: 6:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village — County Road 2
Price: $20 (general admission), free (four and younger)
Drive-in Halloween movies
Have you ever checked out a movie at the drive-in?
Because if you haven’t, you can for FREE this month. And if you have, you also can for FREE this month.
Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache — a smooth 40 km outside of Montreal — is showing a few Halloween classic flicks on the big screen, the outdoor big screen, that is.
On Friday, October 28, moviegoers can check out both The Exorcist (1973) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) for free.
When: October 28 to 30
Time: 2 to 9 pm
Where: Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache, 455 avenue Mathers, Saint-Eustache
Price: Free
SPASM
View this post on Instagram
Since 2002, the ever-growing SPASM short-film festival has been highlighting the efforts of local horror and science fiction filmmakers. And it’s returning this month to get you spooked just in time for Halloween.
Now in its 21st edition, this year’s festival, which officially kicks off on October 20, will feature in-person showings of films from Quebec and the rest of the world.
SPASM was first classified as “amateur cinema,” but during its inaugural year, the quality of horror filmmaking was so surprising that the organizers decided to remove the “amateur” label for the next edition.
When: October 20 to 31
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Montreal
Price: $45 – $95
Massonloween
View this post on Instagram
La Promenade Masson in Rosemont will be hosting a one-day Halloween market, offering pumpkins, food, treats, music, and games for the wee ones.
When: Saturday, October 29
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Promenade Masson
Price: Free admission
Citrouilleville
View this post on Instagram
Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, and pumpkin picking, plus the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.
When: Weekends until October 30
Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm
Where: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique
Price: $10 – $15