Dazzling Halloween light show kicks off outside Montreal as part of 25 million LED display

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but starting this weekend, part of Montreal will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.

Illumi has kicked off the Féerie des Lumières portion of its massive 25 million LED light show, specifically devoted to the Halloween season.

The new site will shine bright with Halloween creatures, thousands of illuminated pumpkins, and soundtracks from classic horror films.

[dh_you_might_also_lik]

Overall, Illumi has 19 magical light universes, all of which can be accessed by foot or car as a drive-thru.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illumi Laval (@illumilaval)

Illumi says the fourth edition of Féerie des Lumière is ideal for families, saying that kids and grown-ups alike will be able to take photos of a slew of different lit-up Halloween decor.

The entire Illumi site opens at 6:45 pm every day and closes at 9 pm. Prices range from $19.75 for children to $31.75 for adults.

Get your cameras ready. The Halloween light show will stay illuminated until the end of October (obviously), before switching to its equally gorgeous Christmas display.