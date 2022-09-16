There’ll be a lot of swishing, savouring, and spitting going on when Eastern Canada’s biggest wine tasting event returns to Montreal this fall.

Now in its 12th edition, La Grande Dégustation de Montréal is back and bigger than ever. Featuring 280 exhibitors from all over the world and over 1,600 ready-to-taste products, this year’s event revolves around three central themes: world tour, bubbles, and cocktails.

From October 21 to 22, connoisseurs and amateur enthusiasts alike can enjoy two full days of tasting spirits from 25 countries and 80 different wine subregions. Guests will have the chance to mingle with winemakers and distributors. It’s also the perfect opportunity to stock up for the holidays.

Tickets to the event are currently on sale for $18. They are available online and at participating SAQs in and around Montreal. The price includes a tasting glass and a visitor’s guide.

La Grande Dégustation de Montréal

Where: Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal — 200 rue de la Commune Ouest

When: October 21 to 22

Time: Friday, 3 to 9 pm; Saturday, 1 to 9 pm