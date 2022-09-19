Spook-tacular: La Ronde's Halloween Fright Fest returns this October

If you’re looking for thrills and frills this October, look no further than La Ronde’s Halloween events calendar. This year’s edition of Fright Fest, which kicks off on October 8, will feature fan-favourite haunted attractions with some new spooky surprises sprinkled in.

While we don’t have all the details just yet, Fright Fest 2022 is already gearing up to be one for the ages.

For Thrills by Day, kids and families can enjoy the fun of Fright Fest by experiencing the park’s Halloween-themed shows: Freaky Monsters and Ribambelle Shows. There’s also a Pumpkin Party for kids

But, be warned, after 5:30 pm, the park will become more terrifying than ever, and it’s probably wise to get kiddies home before then

The famous Chainsaw Guys, Roaming Souls, and other creatures will be unleashed to wreak havoc on the innocent. And after sunset, it’s Fright by Night with chilling scare zones like the Vampire Lair, Zombie Camp, and Demon’s Hell. The festival will also showcase haunted houses with the return of Evil Circus 3D, District 510 – in the dark, and Cursed Farm.

So, if you thought the rides at La Ronde were scary before, get ready to experience some next-level adrenaline at Fright Fest.

For tickets and/or more information on La Ronde’s Fright Fest schedule, click here.

When: October 8 – October 30, 2022

Where: La Ronde

Price: All-day passes begin at $39.99